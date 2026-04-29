“A ‘People-Centred’ Leader”: Helen Zille’s Shoprite Usave Run Has Mzansi Saying ‘She’s One of Us’
An Instagram video posted by zillecandidcam on 29 April 2026 shows DA veteran Helen Zille doing her grocery shopping at a Shoprite Usave. South Africans watching online could not get enough of the sighting. Many flooded the comments with love for the politician. The clip comes as Zille continues her campaign for Mayor of Johannesburg.
Mzansi loves what they see
The video, shared to the @zillecandidcam Instagram account, caught Zille in a moment that felt very real and very relatable. She was not at a fancy store but at a Shoprite Usave, paying by the counter like the rest of the country.
It is not clear exactly when the shopping trip took place. What is clear is that the internet had a lot of feelings about it. South Africans in the comments were moved by the sight of her there.
For many, it said something about who she is. A Shoprite Usave is not where politicians usually show their faces. It is where everyday South Africans stretch their money at the end of the month. Seeing a political figure there hit different.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Zille is in the middle of a push for the mayoral seat in Johannesburg. How a leader spends their quiet moments tends to speak louder than any campaign speech ever could. Mzansi noticed that. And from the reactions online, they liked what they saw.
See the Instagram clip below:
Mzansi reacts to the sighting
nolz_theprecious1 commented:
“She is so strategic!”
ramonyailouisa said:
“I love a 'people-centred' leader. 😍”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za