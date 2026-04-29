An Instagram video posted by zillecandidcam on 29 April 2026 shows DA veteran Helen Zille doing her grocery shopping at a Shoprite Usave. South Africans watching online could not get enough of the sighting. Many flooded the comments with love for the politician. The clip comes as Zille continues her campaign for Mayor of Johannesburg.

Helen Zille paying at a Usave counter. Images: zillecandidcam

Source: Instagram

Mzansi loves what they see

The video, shared to the @zillecandidcam Instagram account, caught Zille in a moment that felt very real and very relatable. She was not at a fancy store but at a Shoprite Usave, paying by the counter like the rest of the country.

It is not clear exactly when the shopping trip took place. What is clear is that the internet had a lot of feelings about it. South Africans in the comments were moved by the sight of her there.

For many, it said something about who she is. A Shoprite Usave is not where politicians usually show their faces. It is where everyday South Africans stretch their money at the end of the month. Seeing a political figure there hit different.

Zille is in the middle of a push for the mayoral seat in Johannesburg. How a leader spends their quiet moments tends to speak louder than any campaign speech ever could. Mzansi noticed that. And from the reactions online, they liked what they saw.

See the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the sighting

nolz_theprecious1 commented:

“She is so strategic!”

ramonyailouisa said:

“I love a 'people-centred' leader. 😍”

Source: Briefly News