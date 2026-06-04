A Twitter video posted on 2 June 2026 shows a man leading a group through what appears to be a South African salon, allegedly testing people on their ability to speak Zulu to identify foreign nationals.

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @ZizinjaAbelungu

Source: Twitter

The clip went viral after he was seen physically manhandling women inside the salon, leaving Mzansi absolutely outraged.

South Africans were quick to point out the deep irony in the situation. Many online users argued that the man himself did not look like a local.

The video was shared with the caption asking how anyone could justify the rough treatment of women under the banner of targeting illegal immigrants. It is not clear who the man is or which salon the incident took place in at the time of this report.

Mzansi has a few words

The clip lit up social media with thousands of people sharing their anger and disbelief at what they witnessed. Many called the behaviour xenophobic and inexcusable.

Some commenters pointed out that the man could easily blend into neighbouring countries without raising any suspicion. Others warned that manhandling any of their female relatives would have serious consequences.

A few voices attempted to draw a line between the anti-immigration marches and this individual’s actions. They argued the broader movement is about labour and civil concerns, not violence against women.

Most South Africans were not buying it, though. The general feeling was that no cause gives anyone the right to put their hands on a woman.

Watch the video below:

More about anti-immigrant marches

A moving display of unity was seen in Durban recently when a significant number of motorbike delivery drivers joined a march aimed at restoring the city.

Foreign nationals living in South Africa are begging for calm as anti-immigration protests led by the March and March movement swept through Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban in April and May 2026.

South Africans took to the streets of Pretoria's Sunnyside in an anti-illegal immigration protest.

Source: Briefly News