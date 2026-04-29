South Africans took to the streets of Pretoria's Sunnyside in an anti-illegal immigration protest

The march was organised by civic group March and March, joined by ActionSA and the IFP

Viewers were largely supportive of the march, with many calling for it to stay peaceful

People protesting on the left and a young man recording a vlog on the right. Images: @mongezikoko

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg-based reporter took viewers right into the heart of a major protest that swept through Pretoria's streets. TikToker @mongezikoko shared live coverage on 29 April 2026, filming from inside the crowd as the demonstrators marched through Sunnyside towards the Union Buildings. He reported:

"I'm at the heart of protest action in the Pretoria CBD. Organisation March and March and its members have descended on the streets. They're protesting against illegal immigration and undocumented people coming into the country... There's a heavy police presence..."

March and March leads illegal immigration protest

The march was led by civic organisation March and March and its leader Jacinta Ngobese, with ActionSA and the Inkatha Freedom Party also joining the demonstration.

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Protesters said they're fed up with undocumented foreign nationals taking jobs from South Africans and allegedly committing crimes in their communities.

In another march in Joburg, according to IOL, ActionSA's national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni, rejected claims that the party was using the march for political gain, saying the party had been championing this issue long before any election campaign. She also dismissed accusations of xenophobia, saying the party is focused on what South Africans are experiencing on the ground.

The march took place under a heavy police and metro police presence. Tensions did escalate in the Johannesburg CBD during a separate leg of the protests, where some members attempted to force foreign-owned shops to close on Kerk Street and Rissik Street. Police intervened and managed to stabilise the situation. March and March leaders had urged protesters not to enter any stores or commit any crimes during the demonstration

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi discusses illegal immigration

South Africans had a lot to say about the protest in TikToker @mongezikoko's comments section:

@user8654171528615 said:

"I support you guys, I am from Bloemfontein. Viva 🥰🥰🥰"

@zees wrote:

"To see my peers not pandering to illegals is refreshing. Viva guys 😭😭😭"

@KhosiKhosi said:

"As long as there is no violence, I'm 🥰"

@lessynhle wrote:

"No violence, please!"

@yolisabolani questioned:

"March N March must be a registered political party by now."

@DodoWaLe2020 added:

"Proudly South African 🥰🥰🥰"

@NeoMokori warned:

"We must be very circumspect of who is getting the tender for the wall that March and March is asking to be built. We must be very careful to follow the money!"

@Sentle_M asked:

"What's being done to fix the borders??"

A young man recording a clip while in the middle of a protest. Images: @mongezikoko

Source: TikTok

More stories on illegal immigration

Briefly News recently reported on a self-proclaimed Ghanaian king who declared himself ruler of his own kingdom, only to be deported from Scotland.

recently reported on a self-proclaimed Ghanaian king who declared himself ruler of his own kingdom, only to be deported from Scotland. A pastor at the March and March protest used a well-known Bible verse to make his case against illegal immigration.

Marchers at the anti-illegal immigration protest in Johannesburg made a bold accusation against undocumented foreign nationals that sparked fierce debate online.

Source: Briefly News