A pastor and member of the March and March movement has stirred controversy by using bible verses to call for undocumented foreign nationals to return to their countries

In a widely circulated video, Dlamini referenced John 10:1, arguing that those entering South Africa without documentation are “thieves”

His remarks, delivered during the ongoing March and March demonstration, have added to the ongoing, heated national debate on immigration

The March and March movement protest in Johannesburg. Image: @TheTruthPanther/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG —A pastor participating in the ongoing March and March protest in Johannesburg has sparked debate after using biblical references to argue against illegal immigration.

The pastor who identified himself as Evangelist ST Dlamini and as a member of the March and March Movement, was seen in a video circulating on social media addressing the issue of undocumented migration in South Africa.

What did he say?

Speaking during the protest, Dlamini said undocumented foreigners should return to their countries of origin, arguing that South Africa cannot accommodate people from across the continent.

“What we are saying to illegal foreigners is simple,” he said. “Anyone who enters the country without proper documentation is a thief,” he added,

He was supposedly quoting from John 10:1 in the Bible.

He further claimed that many migrants enter South Africa without legal papers and should instead return home to “fight for economic freedom” in their own countries, comparing their struggles to South Africa’s fight against apartheid.

“Our forefathers died fighting apartheid with bare hands and they won. Africa has many countries, but people are coming here all at once,” Dlamini said.

He argued that South Africa’s infrastructure and resources are under pressure and said it is “practically impossible” for the country to accommodate people from across the continent.

“We are not fighting them. We are saying they must go back and build their countries. South Africa became great after a long struggle, and now we must protect what we have,” he said

See video of the pastor's controversial comments:

The remarks have added to ongoing debates around immigration, service delivery pressures, and border management in South Africa, particularly during public demonstrations where sentiments around undocumented migration often surface.

The March and March protest continues to draw attention as participants raise a range of social and political concerns across Johannesburg.

Zimbabwean embassy warns citizens about the protest

Leading up to the protest, the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa warned its citizens residing in the country to be vigilant.The embassy urged its citizens to remain vigilant and avoid areas where demonstrations could take place. Citizens are also urged to stay indoors and limit unplanned movements, and report any incidents to the South African Police Service, the Embassy, and consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town. They are also urged to keep essential documents on their person at all times.

African migrants were warned to be vigilant during the protests

Previously, Briefly News reported that African migrants in South Africa have been urged to exercise ‘heightened vigilance’ amid fears of xenophobic attacks during marches in Pretoria and Johannesburg. March and March, backed by civil society organisations and some political parties, held an anti-illegal immigration march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 29 April 2026, and proceeded to Johannesburg the day after.

Source: Briefly News