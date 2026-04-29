PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa warned its citizens residing in the country to be vigilant after an anti-immigration march took place in Pretoria, Gauteng, on 28 April 2026.

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The Zimbabwean Embassy gave its people in Mzansi a heads-up following the march in Tshwane. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

The Embassy posted an advisory note on its @zimpretoria X account on 28 April. The advisory was shared hours after the anti-immigration march in the capital city. The Embassy said it received a report of disturbing demonstrations targeting foreign nationals. It said the incidents pose a serious risk to the safety and well-being of Zimbabwean nationals living in South Africa.

What did the Embassy say to Zimbabweans?

The embassy urged its citizens to remain vigilant and avoid areas where demonstrations could take place. Citizens are also urged to stay indoors and limit unplanned movements, and report any incidents to the South African Police Service, the Embassy, and consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town. They are also urged to keep essential documents on their person at all times.

Read the statement on X here:

What did South Africans say?

Some netizens commenting on social media slammed the Zimbabwean government and were concerned for their safety.

Tebza_FS asked:

“When are you taking accountability and fixing Zimbabwe? Why should your people always leave Zimbabwe to look for opportunities outside while you politicians live big?”

Ayanda Moyo said:

“While the Embassy’s show of solidarity with Zimbabweans in South Africa is greatly appreciated, there is a need for more decisive and robust action to protect and support those who are legally documented and rightfully entitled to reside in the country.

LesetjaMO said:

“As if you care about Zimbabweans. The reason they are here is because of your diabolical ZANU-PF and their poster boy, Mnangagwa. Zimbabweans are brutalised daily in Zimbabwe.”

Source: Briefly News