PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Head of Public Diplomacy Clayson Monyela called on South Africans to warn each other about the realities of human trafficking after influencer Inno Morolong was accused of human trafficking following a controversial Instagram post.

Clayson Monyela warned Mzansi of human trafficking after another Inno Morolong post went viral. Images: Tebogo Mokwena/ Briefly News and Group Publicity SA

Source: UGC

Monyela responded to a tweet shared on 28 April 2026, which was a screenshot of Morolong’s post. Monyela tweeted on his @ClaysonMonyela X account. He said that human trafficking was real and women were increasingly falling victim. He warned that the syndicates behind the scams used to lure women dress the offers with all sorts of attractive features.

“The reality on the other side is 'slave-like conditions'. Please warn others! I do know that law enforcement agencies are attending to this and related activities. DIRCO is running an awareness campaign on this,” he said.

View the post on X here:

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What did Inno Morolong’s post say?

Morolong’s post, which Revolutionary Gansta shared on their @MosaRoccoII X account, announced a search for South African women to work at a nightclub overseas. She also offers flights and accommodation, and ends the message with a call to action for those interested to contact her.

View the post on X here:

Morolong has faced accusations of human trafficking in the past from South Africans. She made a similar request for young women in December 2025, and some called for her to be investigated.

Influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee also faced backlash after she was investigated for promoting a Russian programme for young women called Alabuga Start Programme, which was flagged as an alleged human trafficking ring. She later apologised for promoting the programme.

Briefly News has written to Inno Morolong for a comment. The article will be updated once the comment is available.

Source: Briefly News