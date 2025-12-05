On Thursday, 4 December 2025, Inno Morolong shared an Instagram story looking to recruit young South African women

Musa Khawula reshared a screenshot of Inno Morolong's Instagram story, amplifying the controversy

Netizens reacted with jokes, memes, and serious concerns about exploitation and sex trafficking

Reality TV star Inno Morolong is once again dominating headlines for the wrong reasons after her latest Instagram story.

Barely a day after inspiring several South Africans by reflecting on nearly a year of sobriety, Morolong courted netizens’ ire when she announced on Instagram stories that she was looking for beautiful women.

Inno Morolong faces backlash over controversial Instagram story

On Thursday, 4 December 2025, Inno Morolong shared an Instagram story announcing she was looking for 'baddies' in several cities for December. The reality TV star who warned South African ladies about the dangers of the baddie lifestyle in the five-part Showmax documentary Slay Queens, advertised that she was looking for women who met a certain criterion.

The Instagram story read:

“I’m looking for new baddies who wanna make serious money this December. If you are in Joburg, Cape Town, Free State, DM me strictly with your pictures. If you look like dust, I’m gonna ignore you.”

Controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula took a screenshot of the Instagram story and reshared it on his X (Twitter) account.

SA reacts to Inno Morolong looking for baddies

In the comments, several social media users criticised Inno Morolong, while others shared memes and jokes in reaction to her comment, “if you look like dust.” Some suggested that the South African Police Service (SAPS) should investigate Inno Morolong, considering that she had previously trended after making a similar request.

Here are some of the comments:

@Keletsomugwena suggested:

“These things must be investigated. We need a police woman to go undercover as a baddie.”

@LimpopoLadyy asked:

“What happened to the previous ones whom she picked?”

@FootballStage_1 questioned:

“When are these ladies getting arrested?”

@FMoremedi remarked:

“That's what she does for a living, and not even hiding it. And she's crying on their show, slay queens asking God to bless her job 😭😂😭😂😭😂”

@LeslyJohn7 shared:

“Mina, I'm waiting for the day she will be dragged and her accounts reported like the Russian influencers. The selling of young girls has to stop.”

@niiiiiickiiiii claimed:

“I just know that a BBC documentary is under construction exposing this woman and the people she's working with on exploiting and sex trafficking young South African girls.”

@Thuthukile29 said:

“This woman never gets tired of recruiting young girls, God knows what for.”

@moneydisciplin remarked:

“The sad part is that she's gonna find them.”

@kainsrevenge highlighted:

“Keep in mind that people had purple profiles a month ago, crazy how time flies lmao.”

