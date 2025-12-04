Inno Morolong celebrated one year of sobriety in 2025, sharing her transformation journey publicly

The 33-year-old club host and reality TV star reflected on past struggles with alcohol-related incidents

She highlighted key milestones, including her daughter's successes and personal health decisions

Inno Morolong marked one year of sobriety. Image: Inno Morolong

Source: Instagram

Popular South African influencer and reality TV star Inno Morolong, reached one year of sobriety in 2025, calling the milestone life-changing.

Previously known for Instagram Lives while intoxicated and multiple arrests for assault under the influence, Morolong has detailed the benefits in a recent interview with Daily Sun.

According to the Daily Sun, Morolong, who was placed under house arrest, reported higher productivity, improved health, glowing skin, financial savings, more energy, time for work, regular workouts, and clearer thinking.

Alcohol, she said, had brought more downfalls than enjoyment, costing money, friendships, relationships, and causing hangovers that stalled progress.

Club role tests newfound discipline

Maintaining sobriety in her club hosting environment stands as Morolong's proudest accomplishment. Surrounded by others indulging, she opts for water or energy drinks, a choice she credits for preventing potential issues.

This discipline, honed over the year, allows her to navigate high-pressure settings without relapse.

Morolong's role in nightlife, once a trigger, now serves as a testament to her growth, where she prioritises professional boundaries over past temptations.

2025 brings Inno professional highs

Morolong's sobriety has aligned with notable successes in 2025. She starred in the five-part Showmax documentary series Slay Queens, exploring women's stories in entertainment.

Additionally, she purchased a new Mercedes-Benz.

These achievements reflect a year of forward momentum, where sobriety freed resources for career advancement and personal investments.

Inno's daughter's wins inspire her motherhood

Motherhood has deepened Morolong's sense of responsibility, making her more present for her 12-year-old daughter, Lesedi.

Lesedi attends one of the country's top schools and travels during holidays, providing opportunities Morolong lacked in her youth.

In 2025, Lesedi won the Junior title at The Face of Matjhabeng in the Free State and the Business Winner 2025 award for her sweet treats venture.

Morolong expressed pride in these victories, seeing them as fruits of her transformed life, where quality time and support foster her daughter's potential.

Health choices boost her confidence

Morolong underwent breast reduction and liposuction in 2025, decisions driven by self-image and happiness.

These procedures, she explained, aligned with her journey towards feeling comfortable in her body, complementing sobriety's physical benefits like better skin and energy.

The changes, combined with consistent workouts, ensure her well-being.

There's more to slay queens than what meets the eye

Opening up about the Showmax show, Morolong said in a prior interview that behind the glamour, some women get into debt just to keep up appearances.

Some allegedly get stranded in foreign countries due to low finances. Morolong said these were just some of the things that slay queens go through just to maintain their lifestyles.

Inno Morolong explained the slay queen lifestyle. Image: Inno Morolong

Source: Getty Images

