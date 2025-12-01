Rihanna's highly acclaimed album, ANTI , recently made history by achieving a major, increasingly rare milestone on the Billboard 200 chart

The monumental news was met with unconcealed excitement on social media from the singer-turned-businesswoman herself

While she and her fans celebrated the album's success on social media, many followers simultaneously intensified their long-standing requests for new music

Rihanna's album 'ANTI' made Billboard 200 history. Images: badgalriri/ Instagram, chartdata/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Despite having taken a step back from releasing music to focus on her growing business empire and her family, Rihanna's music is still dominating the global music charts, although she has not released a new album since 2016.

Her classic album ANTI has achieved a historic Billboard 200 milestone, igniting excitement and celebration among fans and music critics alike.

On 1 December 2025, Twitter (X) chartdata announced that the project had spent 500 weeks (over nine years) on the Billboard 200 and had simultaneously made history.

"[The] first album by a black female artist to reach this milestone in the chart's history."

Reacting to the news, the Umbrella singer exclaimed, "God ain’t forget bout me," and her post received millions of impressions from around the world, from 23 million views to 691,000 likes.

Rihanna celebrated her album ‘ANTI’ spending 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. Image: badgalriri

Source: Instagram

This comes after the singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed her third child, a baby girl, named Rocki, and it is clear that Riri's music has stood the test of time.

Released on 28 January 2016, ANTI is Rihanna's eighth studio album and is a mixture of pop, dancehall, psychedelic soul, and alternative R&B. It features hits like Work, which features her former partner Drake, Kiss It Better, Needed Me, and Love on the Brain.

The history-making news predictably caused a massive stir online. Amid the excitement and congratulatory messages, fans took to the comment section to both celebrate the star and express their decade-long yearning for new music.

Read Rihanna's reaction below.

Fans react to Rihanna's album milestone

The comment section erupted with cheers and celebratory messages from fans, praising Rihanna for making history.

phantomarchivez declared:

"You were always on the list. Delay is not denial."

Louisfire07 praised Rihanna:

"500 weeks. No promo. No skips. Just impact. Rihanna did THAT."

ketani_mayy wrote:

"Congratulations, Riri, God is ever faithful."

tshaka_thabiso was impressed:

"500 weeks? That’s not a chart run, that’s a residency."

Fans celebrated Rihanna's album ‘ANTI,' making history. Image: badgalriri

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, the announcement also reignited urgent pleas for Rihanna's long-awaited R9 album.

iconiksongs said:

"The world needs you."

Geraldonchained wrote:

"We’re still waiting for you — hope you haven’t forgotten about us."

Geraldonchained teased:

"We haven’t forgotten either. Go ahead and drop the album already, we’re almost 500 weeks deep in this wait."

deronworld asked:

"Did God forget about the R9?"

Pearl Thusi announces her new single

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Pearl Thusi announcing and sharing the details behind her new song.

The actress-turned-DJ featured a legendary South African musician for a special collaboration and opened up about why she had kept it in her vault for years before finally setting it free.

Source: Briefly News