Rihanna showed off her natural hair at the launch of her hair care brand, Fenty Hair

The singer cut and dyed her hair blonde, and fans couldn't get enough of the natural look

Peeps sang Riri's praises and congratulated her on her latest business move while throwing shade at those who doubted her

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Rihanna attended the launch of Fenty Hair rocking her natural curls. Images: badgalriri

Source: Instagram

Rihanna has officially launched her hair care brand, Fenty Hair, and rocked a new, short hairstyle to commemorate her latest endeavour

Rihanna rocks short hairstyle

Coming from the backlash about her blonde hair, Rihanna officially launched her hair care range, Fenty Hair, rocking her natural curls.

The mother of two faced backlash after netizens thought her straight blonde pixie cut was a wig, and criticised her for advertising hair care products with fake hair.

Well, it appears the Umbrella singer caught the shade and switched up her hairstyle to a short, curly hairdo for the launch party of her business.

The brand's official Instagram page shared photos of Rih's look for the event, a big "happy now?" to everyone who questioned her authenticity:

Peeps rave over Rihanna's hair

Netizens are obsessed with Rih's natural look and dragged the haters for claiming the Fenty Beauty star was trying to deceive them:

KaiTahera said:

"Her hair looks so pretty; y’all were just so ready to hate on a black woman’s hair."

MiZz_Virtuous dragged the haters:

"Now, what were y’all saying? Rihanna is about to show her hair growth after a big chop with her own products, and I can’t wait to see it!"

AliciaJ1985 showed love to Rihanna:

"Rihanna looks so good, and the curls are popping!"

Nefertittie_ joked:

"Lol, y’all bullied Rihanna to wear her real hair out."

_onyxbby responded:

"Bruh, there’s nothing that can look bad on her."

Rihanna seemingly hints at retirement

In more Rihanna updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer seemingly announcing her retirement.

This after the Man Down hitmaker wore a T-shirt with the words "I'm retired", sending fans into a frenzy after waiting years for her official comeback to the music industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News