Pop singer Rihanna sent her fans into a frenzy when she wore a t-shirt with the word 'retired' written on it

The Navy, the name she gave her fans, interpreted this as her seemingly announcing her retirement

Rihanna last released an album eight years ago, and her fans have been asking her to release a new project, but she has been dragging her feet

The Navy has been a very patient fan base, but it seems Rihanna might have dashed their last bit of hope for a new album. The star stepped out in New York City, wearing a very concerning t-shirt.

Rihanna's recent outfit angered the Navy because she seemingly announced her retirement.

Rihanna worries fans with latest fashion statement

Pop idol Rihanna sparked a frenzy among her fans by wearing a t-shirt with the words 'I'm retired' written on it. Her fans, known as the collective, The Navy, interpreted the picture posted by @grandekordei as her announcing her retirement.

Netizens are divided as some assume she might be retiring from a certain aspect of her career. The Work hitmaker has been hard at work promoting her billion-dollar business, Fenty Beauty, and her partnership with Puma.

The album R9 has been placed on the back burner, and fans are worried.

The Navy loses hope for an album

Her loyal fans are now losing hope that Rihanna will soon release the album.

The star's record-breaking album, Anti, was released eight years ago. She hinted that R9 was complete and that she was confident that the album would be received well.

The Navy never grew tired of asking her to release again, but she has continually delayed.

Fans react to Rihanna's t-shirt

This is how her fans reacted to the picture.

@Rosetheswift said:

"Maturing is realizing Rihanna is never making another album."

@EdoVibeQueen asked:

"Eeeerr Queen nna. You are retired from what? It better be from giving birth. Girl u better drop that album."

@yourfavesidol1 stated:

"Come one Fenty Hair promo! She is a mastermind, she knows what she is doing."

