Kairo Forbes has announced her partnership with Rihanna's Puma sneaker range

The deal is a major milestone in her young career as an influencer

Fans flooded her post with congratulatory messages, praising her achievement and the support of her family

Kairo Forbes is securing the bag and we love it for her. DJ Zinhle and the late AKA's daughter recently announced her partnership with the international sneaker range.

Kairo Forbes has partnered with Rihanna's sneaker range. Image: @kairo.forbes and @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

Kairo Forbes secures major gig

Kairo Forbes is on the way to becoming one of the biggest young influencers in Mzansi. The star who has been in the spotlight since her father's tragic passing ten months ago recently inked a major deal.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kairo shared a video showing her collaboration with Rihanna's sneaker range with Puma. She captioned the video:

"Bigger, bolder and phatter than ever! I’m happily living in my new Fenty x PUMA Creeper Phatty by Rihanna sneakers! The whole family can step out with extra confidence in one of the three bright and bold colours! Available at PUMA.com and in store."

Fans congratulate Kairo on her new deal

Social media users love seeing their favourite kid influencer securing the bag. Her post's comments section was filled with heartwarming congratulatory messages from her followers.

@mbaureloaded said:

"Yassssss girl!!! Effortless the aim@is not to sweat congratulations "

@cellular_jnr commented:

"Wena you deserve everything that’s coming for you! O star wena! Love you!!!!"

@rebotile_senyolo added:

"Long live SuperMega…Thee multi talented Kairo Forbes….Yaaassssssss nana…❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@kuwbragacy noted:

"Congratulations Miss Forbessss best influencer "

@botlhalemodisane said:

"@djzinhle @lynnforbesza you are the ultimate dream team! You're the best blessing in Kiro's life and career. ❤️"

@nicolevanboom added:

"Go Kairo! ❤️ Your daddy would be so proud of you."

Source: Briefly News