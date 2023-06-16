Kairo Forbes has partnered with Nedbank for an epic commercial with her mother, DJ Zinhle

The Era By DJ Zinhle founder took to her timeline to congratulate her daughter and said she is proud

Netizens all congratulated the little superstar in the making, saying Mzansi is also very proud

AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo Forbes is on a Nedbank commercial, and her mother is beaming with pride.

Kairo Forbes is on a TV commercial with Nedbank, and her mother, DJ Zinhle, is gleaming with pride.

The young star is part of Chow Town, the first-ever Roblox game in South Africa by a banking company. The giant banking company initiated this initiative, which is multiplayer and aimed at children.

Kairo stuns in a new TV commercial with Nedbank

The banking company incepted the Chow Town restaurant tycoon game available on Roblox, and Kairo is the face of it all.

In the commercial, her mother, DJ Zinhle, makes a cameo.

Taking to Instagram to advertise the programme, Kensi Nobanda said:

"Nedbank has developed an online multiplayer game. I’m pleased to announce the first Roblox game by a bank in South Africa. Another first!

"Chow Town is a restaurant tycoon game that lets your kids build and operate a restaurant with customers, South African food options and in-game currency. Let them play, learn and earn on the Roblox game that fosters business skills. Search for Chow Town on Roblox."

Watch the commercial below:

DJ Zinhle joins Mzansi in congratulating Kairo

Taking to the comments section, DJ Zinhle congratulated her daughter Kairo.

ZInhle said:

"Big girl. Well done."

More of Kairo's supporters flood the comments:

@nelly_buru said:

"She ate this Ad, born a star."

@na_nah_q_ said:

"We’re not ready for Kairo."

@mandiisa.h_ said:

"Please why she devoured this ad."

@na_nah_q_ said:

"Kairo is a star."

@sandimazibuko said:

"So cool…. Go @kairo.forbes."

@masellomaseng_ said:

"She ATE this ad, I’m afraid."

@pula_mvula said:

"This is such a cool way to teach kids about money, another one huh."

@ilovefashion_sa said:

"Love this ad. Love this game. Kairo killed this! Well done Netbank and Kairo."

@sunny_nyambose said:

"Go Kai kai, daddy is smiling where he is... You're a Star."

missmcd1' said:

"Well don Kai kai .... I'm so proud of u baby girl. @djzinhle @lynnforbesza good luck guys, this is only the beggining of AMAZING thins for Kai."

AKA prepared Kairo for a life of fame from an early age

According to TshisaLIVE, the late AKA sat for an interview with Sizwe Dhlomo on Kaya FM and said he had been preparing Kairo for a life of fame from an early age.

"My daughter has about one million followers on Instagram right now. People are going to do the exact same thing they did to me to my daughter. I hope people know that. My daughter will grow up knowing these people are not your friends. It's a transaction. You give them something and they give you something."

