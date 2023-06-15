Big Brother Titans star Thabang Mazibuko returned to the spotlight when he attended the premiere of Shaka iLembe

Sticking to the theme, he donned an impressive black and white outfit accessorised with traditional items

It's only a matter of days till the highly-anticipated series premieres on Mzansi Magic

Thabang Mazibuko, of Big Brother Titans fame, came through with an impressive look at the premiere of Shaka iLembe.

According to Sunday World, the event was held at the Montecasino in Fourways and was attended by the who's who in local entertainment.

Mazibuko returns to the spotlight at the popular event

The former BB Titans housemate's majestic outfit was a hit amongst his fans. He stuck to the theme inspired by the series, donned a black and white outfit, and used traditional Zulu accessories.

Twitter user @TvblogbyMLU shared his red-carpet look:

Fans give Thabang's look a thumbs up

@NonkuDlamini4 said:

"WOW, What a Zulu Man."

@KIM_AKINAA said:

"This picture is giving."

@vava7105 said:

"That's my boy."

@Palie_Pally said:

"Yes Thabang Mazibuko."

@debbylency123 said:

"Woooooooow. Looking great Mr T Mazibuko."

@Angelina_nak said:

"I enjoy working with Thabang. When I ask he delivers."

@Angelina_nak said:

Thabang trends on Twitter following his Instagram Live session

topped the trends list with his supporters using the hashtag Thabang is coming.

He revealed on Twitter that he received a call informing him of a surprise this morning and went on Instagram Live to document the entire surprise.

"Got a call last night; they said I should be ready by 8, and I’ll get communication on what to do from there, but I shouldn’t plan anything for today. I have never been so scared in my life."

Watch a snippet from the IG live:

