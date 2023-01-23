Big Brother Titans housemates: names, profiles, where can you watch them?

Big Brother Titans is a reality television show on DStv that features Nigerian and South African contestants eying the ultimate prize of $100,000. The contestants live under one roof for 72 days, and the housemate who is not evicted from the house by viewers at the end of the series wins. Who are the Big Brother Titans' housemates in 2023?

Big Brother Titans is a special edition of the Big Brother franchise, combining BBMzansi and BBNaija. The reality series sponsors are Lotto Star, Bamboo, Nigerian Breweries, and Flutterwave. It is co-hosted by South Africa's Lawrence Maleka and Nigeria's Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Which channel is showing Big Brother Titans?

The reality television show airs on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channels 29, 129, and 329. The series is shown live 24/7.

When did Big Brother Titans start?

The Big Brother Titans release date was 15th January 2023. The show will end after 72 days, and the housemate who avoids eviction will walk away with $100,000.

Big Brother Titans housemates' profiles

BBTitans 2023 initially had 20 contestants when the show premiered, and four new housemates were introduced on day four. In this year's edition, the housemates compete in pairs. Find out about the Big Brother Titans' housemates' names and what they do for a living.

Blaqboi

Blaqboi is a 26-year-old Nigerian content creator and filmmaker. He was born in Plateau State in Nigeria and currently resides in Jos. Blaqboi is described as charming and naturally funny.

Ebubu

Ebubu is a 28-year-old Nigerian actor and model. He was born in Anambra State, Nigeria and currently resides in Lagos. He did not have an easy upbringing as his family struggled financially, and he faced rejection because of his albinism.

Ipeleng

Ipeleng is a 24-year-old South African law student. She hails from North West province, South Africa and currently lives in the Gauteng province. She has strict and overprotective parents, but she respects them and wants to make them proud.

Jaypee

Jaypee is a 26-year-old Nigerian model and nurse from Lagos in Lagos State. She is an open-minded, liberal girl who loves taking risks. Jaypee is known for her strong opinions and likes the company of men over fellow women.

Jenni O

Jenni O is a 24-year-old Nigerian health and safety specialist. She is originally from Imo State, Nigeria, and currently resides in the United States. Jenni O likes to talk and has an opinionated and analytical personality.

Juicy Jay

Juicy Jay, real name Siya, is a 24-year-old semi-professional rugby athlete from Eastern Cape, South Africa. He is the eldest sibling, and his parents are no longer together. The Xhosa young man is charismatic, competitive, and energetic.

Justin

Justin is a 21-year-old photographer from East London, South Africa. He is funny, engaging, and easygoing but is easily irritated by small things. He is responsible and seems mature for his age.

Kanaga Junior

Kanaga is a 23-year-old Nigerian model and aspiring actor. He is originally from Abia State, Nigeria and currently lives in Lagos city. He has a charming, expressive, and fearless personality. He is calm and mature for his age and prefers older women.

Khosi

Khosi is a 25-year-old South African journalist. She hails from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa and currently resides in Johannesburg. She likes to talk and is self-aware, open-minded, and adventurous. You will often see her wearing exaggerated makeup, and she can sometimes become emotional.

Lukay

Lukay is a 31-year-old sales executive from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. He has a traditionalist, well-rounded, and vibrant personality. He is brutally honest but can sometimes be empathetic.

Marvin

Marvin is a 28-year-old Nigerian model and chemical engineer. He was born in Port Hartcourt, Nigeria and currently resides in Texas, United States. He is adventurous and loves to travel.

Mmeli

Mmeli is a 24-year-old model and content creator from Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa. He has a playful, vibrant, and confident personality. He is street-smart and likes to party. Mmele cares less about what others think of him and enjoys being single.

Nana

Nana is a 22-year-old entrepreneur from Kaduna State, Nigeria. She is soft-spoken and timid but is strong-willed and likes to take risks. Nana prefers to have male friends than be close to girls.

Nelisa

Nelisa is a 25-year-old South African digital marketer. She was born in the Eastern Cape province, South Africa and currently resides in Johannesburg. Nelisa is very talkative, loves being the main character, and is confident and lively.

Olivia

Olivia is a 22-year-old aspiring actress from Imo State, Nigeria. She has a bold and daring personality and comes across as a gold digger who loves glam.

Thabang

Thabang is a 21-year-old South African sports data analyst. He was born in Soweto, South Africa, and currently resides in Johannesburg. He has a charming and expressive personality and is a level-headed go-getter.

Tsatsii

Tsatsii is a 24-year-old Engineering, Biotechnology, and Microbiology student from Pretoria, South Africa. She is intentional, curious, and intelligent and fits the perfect description of beauty with brains. Tsatsii has a great father-daughter relationship with his father.

Yaya

Yaya is a 30-year-old South African plus-size model. She is a Xhosa girl from the Eastern Cape province of South Africa and currently resides in Johannesburg, South Africa. Yaya does not deal with rejection very well and is not afraid to be vulnerable.

Yemi Cregx

Yemi Cregx is a 30-year-old Nigerian actor and model. He is originally from Ekiti State, Nigeria and currently lives in Lagos.

Yvonne

Yvonne is a 30-year-old Nigerian content creator and model. She was born in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, and currently resides in Lagos. She has a vengeful, bold, resilient, and nonchalant personality but can sometimes get emotional. She is a pastor's daughter and had a great life growing up.

Blue Aiva

Blue Aiva is a 22-year-old South African DJ and professional dancer. She was born in Limpopo province, South Africa, and currently lives in Johannesburg.

Miracle Op

Miracle OP is a 24-year-old athletic, witty, and talkative young man from Nigeria. He was born in Anambra State, Nigeria and now lives in Lagos, where he works at his family's pharmaceutical company. He is a risk-taker who loves having fun.

Sandra

Sandra is a 27-year-old Nigerian host, model, entrepreneur, and former beauty queen. She was born in Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria and currently resides in Lagos. Sandra is confident about herself and sometimes has a chameleon personality.

Theo Traw

Theo Traw is a 29-year-old musician from Vaal, South Africa. He is creative and loves to smile. Theo is single and ready to mingle.

BBTitans brings you the best of two African cultures from Nigeria and South Africa. This season's Big Brother Titans housemates promise nothing short of entertainment.

