Who are The Real Gold Diggers of Gqeberha? The cast (with images)

The Real Gold Diggers of Gqeberha is a highly anticipated reality TV show. It will show viewers a side of the coastal city they have not seen before, where the circles are tight, and the women bond through power.

The reality show premieres on February 3, 2023, on 1Magic, DStv channel 103. Photo: @thelizprins

Source: UGC

1Magic has confirmed the coming of The Real Gold Diggers of Gqeberha. The highly anticipated reality TV show is set to premiere on February 3, 2023, on 1Magic, DStv channel 103. Many social media users have expressed their excitement for the show.

The Real Gold Diggers of Gqeberha cast

The show premieres with an undisclosed number of cast members, five have just been revealed, and more will be announced later. The five ladies are Norma Nicol, Buli G. Ngomane, Liz Prins, Unathi Faku, and Ashleigh Mather.

The Real Gold Diggers of Gqeberha bios

Even though more cast members will be added, the five ladies revealed so far provide viewers with a new perspective focusing on close-knit communities and solid relationships. Below are The Real Gold Diggers of Gqeberha occupations and bios:

1. Ashleigh Mather

Ashleigh is a popular model, housewife, and mom. She is married to Musa Khawula and has a child. Mather completed her bachelor's degree in Law from Bond University, studying from 2019 to 2021. She is married to a handsome guy named Musa Khuwala. She also works in the fabulously fast-paced fashion industry, creating drama, and bringing glamour to the show.

Ashleigh works in the fabulously fast-paced fashion industry. Photo: @1Magic (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Her family owns one of the city's biggest clubs, so she has a wild side that might catch her cast mates by surprise.

2. Unathi Faku

Unathi is a devoted mother, a salon owner, and a gym enthusiast. She is one of the richest and even the former mayor's wife. Unathi is no shrinking violet, is comfortable in the public eye, and has her every move watched.

Faku is a gym enthusiast. Photo: @1Magic (modified by author)

Source: UGC

3. Buli G Ngomane

Ngomane is a high-end events planner, brand ambassador, former Idols SA contestant, and award-winning businesswoman. She has made her name for herself as a radio broadcaster in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, but she hopes her role in the show will amplify her brand.

She is a highly connected social media star known for bringing light into any room she enters. Photo: @1Magic (modified by author)

Source: UGC

4. Liz Prins

Prins is native of Gqeberha, South Africa. She was born to a wealthy family but opted to make her fortune as an entrepreneur. She ventured into construction and real estate, establishing herself as a formidable presence.

She also loves marathons, has participated in numerous competitions and has won several medals and trophies. She is a devoted mother to three daughters and makes sure to spend time with her children whenever possible. She is still recovering from losing her beloved husband and navigating life as a widow.

5. Norma Nicol

Norma is an event planner and hospitality expert at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. She is a committee member of the South African Association for the Conference Industry (SAACI). When not working, she is a devoted mother and is married to Ghanaian royalty. She lives a lavish lifestyle thanks to her flourishing career as an events planner and having a wealthy husband.

Above are the five vibrant and strong-willed casts of the new reality TV show. Do not miss the series premiere of The Real Gold Diggers of Gqeberha on 1Magic (DStv Channel 103) on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 20h30.

READ ALSO: Showmax's Diamond and Dolls cast, trailer, and episodes

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about everything you need to know about Showmax's Diamond and Dolls. The reality TV show is one of a kind as it follows the lives of many rising influencers and socialites of South Africa.

The show's first season debuted on March 7, 2022, in South Africa and has since gained popularity and international recognition.

Source: Briefly News