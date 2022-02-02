Steven Meyer, Linda Mtoba's husband: Facts about their private relationship

Steven Meyer came into the limelight after his marriage to Linda Mtoba, a South African actress famed for her brilliant roles in The River drama series. Since then, many people's interests have been drawn to Meyer to know more about the actress's husband.

Not much information about Steven Meyer is available online, but he is the husband of the South African actress, MC, and content creator Linda Mtoba. The following paragraphs detail exciting facts about him.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Steven Meyer

Nationality: South African

Current residence: South Africa

Sexuality: Straight

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Linda Mtoba

Children: Baby Bean (alias)

Background information

One significant thing that Steven Meyer has successfully done was to shield his private life away from the media. Although he is married to a celebrity in South Africa's entertainment industry, that does not deprive him of enjoying his coverage from media attention.

Consequently, there is no information about his childhood, parents, and siblings. Also, details about his education are not available online. Unfortunately, because his birth date is unknown, it is difficult to tell Steven Meyer's age.

On the 1st of December, 2018, he was hijacked and taken for hours before his eventual release. However, she did not explain any details. Nevertheless, his wife took to her Twitter handle to thank God a year after for his safety. According to her post, "It would’ve taken a second for one of the hijackers to get mad & kill him."

Who is Steven Meyer's wife?

Steven Meyer is proudly married to Linda Mtoba, a certified teacher who taught isiZulu to grades one to five in the intermediate phase in KwaZulu-Natal. She was born on the 11th of November, 1991, in Umlazi, South Africa.

Commonly known as Zama from Isibaya on Mzansi Magic, her venture into the entertainment industry was by chance. Because her friends knew her to be lively and dramatic, they encouraged her to audition for the Isibaya drama series. However, after the lovebirds courted for six years, they eventually married in 2017 in a traditional wedding.

How did they meet?

During an interview session that she granted, Linda explained that she met her would-be husband when she was 19 years old. However, there was no string of attachment between them until they hooked up on social media sometime later. In her words, she said:

It’s a very funny story. We saw each other at a club and didn’t talk. Two months later, he inboxed me on Facebook. He stayed in Cape Town, and when we started dating, he came to see me in Durban.

Interestingly, when they started chatting on a date, Steven Meyer, Linda Mtoba's husband, told her that he felt they had met before it eventually dawned on them that they had met at a club two months before.

Steven Meyer's children

Since their union, the couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Although her name is not known to the public, her nickname is Baby Bean. But, unfortunately, details of when she was born are not available to the public.

Social media presence

As part of the efforts to maintain his everyday life away from the media, Linda's husband's social media account is hard to come by.

As much as possible, Steven Meyer's pictures have been kept away from the media. But, explaining things to fans, Linda expressed how uncomfortable she feels when people try to force her spouse to give up his privacy since he is not a celebrity like her.

She said that she reserves the right to decide what she wants to be shared and held away from the public eyes. Therefore, she considers it rude when people post her husband's pictures online.

Compared with most other husbands who are married to celebrity wives, Steven Meyer has maintained a low key as far as the media is concerned.

