Top 10 best series on Netflix from South Africa to watch

South Africa boasts a fast-rising television industry that is gaining attention for its unique storytelling and diverse talent. South African television has something for everyone, from hard-hitting dramas to lighthearted comedies. Discover some of the best series on Netflix from South Africa that have captivated audiences locally and internationally.

What is good on Netflix South Africa? The growth of South African television is attributed to the country's cultural richness and political history, which provide fertile ground for innovative storytelling. South African TV series explore various themes, from crime and corruption to romance and family dynamics. A list of the best series on Netflix from South Africa proves it all.

Best series on Netflix South Africa

South Africa has a vibrant and diverse film industry, producing high-quality television series. Here is what to watch on Netflix SA.

1. Blood & Water

Year of release : 2020

: 2020 Number of seasons : 3

: 3 Main cast: Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, and Gail Mabalane

Blood & Water is South African Netflix series follows the story of Puleng Khumalo, a high school student who discovers that her long-lost sister might be one of her classmates. Puleng sets out to uncover the truth about her sister's disappearance, all while navigating the challenges of high school, love, and friendship.

2. Young, Famous & African

Year of release: 2022

Number of seasons: 1

Main cast: Khanyi Mbau, Diamond Platnumz, and Naked DJ

Young, Famous & African is a MTV Africa reality show that follows the lives of young, talented, and ambitious African celebrities navigating the ups and downs of fame and fortune. The show gives a glimpse into the glamorous and often challenging world of celebrity life.

3. Queen Sono

Year of release: 2020

2020 Number of seasons: 1

1 Main cast: Pearl Thusi, Vuyo Dabula, and Loyiso Madinga

This Netflix original series is a spy-thriller that follows the story of a highly skilled South African spy, Queen Sono, who takes on dangerous missions to protect her country. The show is a rare example of an African-led spy production filled with action, suspense, and political intrigue.

4. Kings of Jo'Burg

Year of release: 2020

2020 Number of seasons: 2

2 Main cast: Zolisa Xaluva, Connie Ferguson, and Cindy Mahlangu

Kings of Jo'Burg is one of the best SA series on Netflix. This crime drama centers around a powerful family caught up in a web of crime, power, and politics. The series explores the tensions and conflicts between the brothers and their father, a feared and respected gangster, as they navigate the treacherous underworld of Johannesburg.

5. How To Ruin Christmas

Year of release: 2020

2020 Number of seasons:

Director: Busi Lurayi, Thando Thabethe, and Clementine Mosimane

How To Ruin Christmas: The Weekend is a festive season comedy. It follows the story of Tumi, a spoiled young woman who returns home to Johannesburg for the holidays, determined to win back the heart of her ex-boyfriend. However, her plans are derailed by her dysfunctional family, who threaten to ruin her carefully laid out scheme.

6. Diamond City

Year of release: 2018

2018 Number of seasons: 1

1 Main cast: Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Lehlohonolo Makoko, Makgano Mamabolo

Diamond City is another best series to watch on Netflix in South Africa. It tells a story of a well-known prosecuting lawyer is turned on its head when she is falsely accused of a crime and imprisoned, while simultaneously trying to uncover a plot against her. She now finds herself in the unfamiliar position of being a prisoner.

7. Tjovitjo

Year of release: 2017

2017 Number of seasons: 2

2 Main cast: Warren Masemola, Tony Kgoroge, and Rapulana Seiphemo

This hard-hitting drama series explores the impact of HIV on the lives of ordinary South Africans. Each episode tells a different story, highlighting how the virus affects people's lives. The show is raw and unflinching in its portrayal of the social and cultural factors that contribute to the spread of HIV in South Africa.

9. Dead Places

Year of release: 2021

2021 Number of seasons: 1

1 Main cast: Shamilla Miller, Anthony Oseyemi, and Rea Rangaka

This supernatural thriller follows the story of a detective haunted by a young girl's ghost. The series is full of suspense and intrigue, as the detective delves deeper into the mystery of the girl's death. Dead Places is notable for its eerie atmosphere, haunting visuals, and intelligent and well-crafted script.

10. Justice Served

Year of release: 2022

2022 Number of seasons: 1

1 Main cast: Hlomla Dandala, Dineo Rasedile, and Lerato Mvelase

This legal drama, crime, and thriller TV explores the lives of a team of lawyers as they navigate the complex world of South African law. The series is full of drama, intrigue, and suspense, making it a must-watch for fans of legal dramas.

What are the 10 most popular series on Netflix?

What are the top 10 on Netflix right now? According to Netflix, these are the most popular ones:

You: Season 4 Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 Wednesday: Season 1 You: Season 1 Ginny & Georgia: Season 1 New Amsterdam: Season 1 Lockwood & Co.: Season 1 Love Is Blind: Season 3 You: Season 3 New Amsterdam: Season 4

What is the number 1 series on Netflix?

The number 1 series on Netflix is You: Season 4. It has been on top of the list for one week, with 92,070,000 viewing hours.

The above are some of the best series on Netflix from South Africa you can watch. The bottom line, South African television is proving to be a vibrant industry producing some of the world's most notable and innovative content.

