The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, announced the dissolution of the Road Accident Fund board

The state-owned fund has been fraught with challenges, including governance issues and operational challenges

South Africans celebrated the decision, and some joked that Creecy was inspired by the recent actions of KZN police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Barbara Creecy announced the dissolution of the Road Accident Fund board. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — South Africans were jubilant when the Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, dissolved the Road Accident Fund (RAF) board on 15 July 2025.

The Department of Transport posted a statement on its @Dotransport X account announcing Creecy's decision. Her dissolution of the board was prompted by persistent governance and operational challenges, which she said have undermined RAF's ability to fulfil its mandated role.

Creecy said that the department had conducted regulatory engagement and internal oversight. These brought to light some of the challenges that the RAF was beset with. As a result of the challenges, there has been a loss of confidence in the board.

Why did Creecy dissolve the RAF board?

Creecy said that one of the main issues revolved around the inconsistent and reckless handling of the CEO of the RAF's suspension. RAF's CEO, Collins Letsoalo, was placed on special leave in May 2025 following an investigation the Special Investigating Unit launched against him after he was accused of financial mismanagement and corruption.

RAF has also racked up exorbitant legal fees. Recently, it got into hot water after it appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) and misrepresented some of its expenditure.

Ctreecy noted that the frequent default judgments against RAF weakened its financial sustainability. The Board, she said, was deeply divided, resorting to casting votes to pass a resolution rather than on a consensus.

Barbara Creecy informed RAF board members of her intent to dissolve in June. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What will happen next?

Creecy said she wrote to the 11 members of the Board on 5 June 2025 and gave them he opportunity to make representations after she informed them of her intention to dissolve the board. She also requested that the National Treasury appoint an Accounting Authority as an interim functionary.

Read the X statement here:

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook were happy. Some joked that KwaZulu-Natal's Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's recent allegations of a criminal syndicate inspired Creecy.

Vuyani Daweti said:

"I'm sure Collins is happy to see this. Good riddance."

Bebeto Seratjhe said:

"After the exposé by Mkhwanazi, it seems bells will ring."

Loareng Modise said:

"Mkhwanazi effects spreading all over."

Refilwe Pitso said:

"When it rains, it pours."

Hlayisani Condry Baloyi said:

"So the CEO was telling the truth."

