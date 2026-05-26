Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has addressed growing expectations around whether he can guide the club to CAF Champions League success.

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The French-Moroccan manager impressed in his first season in charge of the Buccaneers, leading them to a remarkable domestic treble, clinching the MTN8, Carling Knockout Cup, and Betway Premiership titles.

With Mamelodi Sundowns recently securing continental success, attention among South Africa’s top clubs has once again shifted toward conquering Africa’s elite competition, with Pirates among those eager to compete at that level.

Ouaddou says the team will focus on meticulous preparation to ensure they are ready to challenge strongly on the continental stage next season.

“I’m not a magician, but what we can guarantee, as we’ve done this season, is that we will work hard and prepare properly,” Ouaddou said on SuperSport TV. “We’ll do everything we can to bring joy to the supporters.”

He added that the previous campaign demonstrated the squad’s ability to translate training ground work into match-day performances.

“The players, the management, and the technical staff are fully aware of the work we do daily, the confidence we have in the squad, and our overall quality,” he explained.

“I always trusted that the players would execute our ideas right up to the final whistle, even in the closing seconds of matches.

“Football, however, is never an exact science.”

Source: Briefly News