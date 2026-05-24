Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who guided the club to a treble-winning season, has revealed that he came close to stepping down early in the campaign after suffering back-to-back defeats that triggered intense pressure.

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The Moroccan tactician made the disclosure after sealing the 2025/26 Betway Premiership title with a 2-0 victory over Orbit College in Mbombela on Saturday. The win took Pirates to 69 points from 30 matches—just one point ahead of dethroned champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The triumph capped off a remarkable debut season for Ouaddou, as the Buccaneers completed a domestic treble while also confirming Orbit College’s relegation to the First Division.

Ouaddou explained that after losing his opening two league fixtures, he even offered his resignation to the club’s hierarchy. However, he says the leadership opted to back him, insisting he was the right man to deliver a long-awaited league crown—Pirates’ first since 2012.

He also emphasised that the club’s management deserved significant credit for the achievement, highlighting their long-term vision and trust in his process.

Reflecting on the difficult start, Ouaddou said: “After those two matches, I’m human—I work with passion. When you lose two games, even if you believe the work will eventually pay off, there’s no patience in modern football. Social media adds even more pressure, and people demand instant results. But I’m not a magician.”

“With ten new players and a new playing model, it takes time for the team to adapt. I would never mislead anyone by promising immediate success. So after those defeats, I felt the only honest option was to offer my resignation. I’m not here for contracts or money—I do this out of love for the game.”

“If I’m not wanted, I simply step aside, shake hands, and leave. But I was fortunate to have strong support. They refused my resignation and told me they believed I was the right person for the job after multiple discussions.”

“They trusted my vision and stood by me, and that support was crucial. In another environment, I might have been dismissed after two games, but here they showed patience.”

He concluded by crediting the club’s leadership structure, saying the title represents more than just his achievement. “This success is not only mine. It reflects the vision of the leadership and the entire Pirates community. The title belongs to everyone at the club.”

Source: Briefly News