Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has addressed the club’s critics after his side delivered a dominant 6-0 victory over a 10-man TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

A clinical display saw Relebohile Mofokeng net a hat-trick, while Tshepang Moremi and Kamogelo Sebelebele each added a goal. An own goal from Mlungisi Mbunjana compounded Galaxy’s misery, sealing an emphatic win for the Buccaneers.

The result propelled Pirates to the summit of the Betway Premiership table on 51 points, edging ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, who still have a game in hand.

Ouaddou praises loyal fans, challenges critics

Reflecting on the performance, Ouaddou used the moment to respond to detractors, stressing that his players are fully committed every time they step onto the pitch.

He described the win as more than just a reaction, calling it a strong statement to those who have questioned the team’s dedication. According to him, no player in his squad approaches a match with the mindset of settling for a draw or defeat.

Ouaddou also highlighted the impact of genuine fan support, noting that the team thrives in environments where encouragement is consistent, such as in Nelspruit and Durban. He contrasted this with moments when players are jeered after mistakes, suggesting that such reactions do not come from true supporters.

He concluded by commending his players for their effort and resilience, reiterating that the team remains determined and will continue to fight until the very end of the season.

Source: Briefly News