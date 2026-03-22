Relebohile Mofokeng described his first senior hat-trick for Orlando Pirates as a “special moment,” marking a major milestone on his personal checklist after the team’s emphatic 6-0 victory over TS Galaxy.

The young midfielder delivered a standout performance against the Rockets in a Betway Premiership fixture at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. He opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute, grabbed his second shortly after the break, and sealed the hat-trick later in the match, earning both the match ball and the Player of the Match accolade.

In his post-match interview with SuperSport, Mofokeng—who operated in a more advanced No. 10 role—spoke about the significance of the achievement.

He said the milestone meant a great deal to him, admitting he had been waiting for such a breakthrough. He noted that goals and standout moments had previously eluded him, and believes this performance represents an important step forward in his development.

Mofokeng added that these are the kinds of moments he has been striving for, and expressed confidence that the hat-trick will serve as a boost, motivating him to keep improving and maintain his upward trajectory.

Although Mofokeng stole the spotlight, the team effort was equally important, with Tshepang Moremi and Kamogelo Sebelebele also contributing goals in the dominant display.

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The win saw Pirates climb back to the top of the league standings with 51 points, narrowly ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, who still have a game in hand. The result marked a strong response after they had dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic the previous week.

Mofokeng also shed light on the team’s improved sharpness in front of goal, explaining that they had focused heavily on finishing and composure in training following their struggles in the earlier match. He credited the coaching staff for refining their attacking play, adding that the team must build on this progress moving forward.

Source: Briefly News