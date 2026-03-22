Bafana Bafana forward Relebohile Mofokeng scored his first ever career hat-trick in Orlando Pirates' win over TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The South African international scored a sublime free-kick in the first half and added a brace in the second half to lead the Buccaneers back on top of the Betway Premiership.

What Mofokeng's hat-trick means for the youngster

Football analyst Uche Anuma during an exclusive chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts on what it means for Mofokeng as he scored his first career hat-trick against the Rockets.

"Mofokeng is a top talent for South Africa, I wish he's a Nigeria (that's on a lighter note)," he said.

"He struggled at the start of the season, but he has regained his full confidence since the start of the second half of the season, this hat-trick will push him to do more, as he would make him believe more in his potential.

"The goals are now coming the confidence is high now too."

Source: Briefly News