Relebohile Mofokeng’s Hat-Trick and What It Means to the Bafana Bafana Star
Bafana Bafana forward Relebohile Mofokeng scored his first ever career hat-trick in Orlando Pirates' win over TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership on Sunday, March 22, 2026.
The South African international scored a sublime free-kick in the first half and added a brace in the second half to lead the Buccaneers back on top of the Betway Premiership.
What Mofokeng's hat-trick means for the youngster
Football analyst Uche Anuma during an exclusive chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts on what it means for Mofokeng as he scored his first career hat-trick against the Rockets.
"Mofokeng is a top talent for South Africa, I wish he's a Nigeria (that's on a lighter note)," he said.
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"He struggled at the start of the season, but he has regained his full confidence since the start of the second half of the season, this hat-trick will push him to do more, as he would make him believe more in his potential.
"The goals are now coming the confidence is high now too."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.