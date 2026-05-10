Former Generations actress Mmabatho Montsho had social media buzzing when she posted a photo of her husband, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, on his birthday

Ndlozi, who previously trended on social media when he left the EFF, thanked Montsho for her birthday message online

Fans of the actress and TV producer commented on Montsho's message and wished Ndlozi a happy birthday

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Mmabatho Montsho wishes Mbuyiseni Ndlozi a happy birthday. Images: Montshotheblack

Source: Getty Images

Actress and TV director Mmabatho Montsho recently sparked a debate on social media when she wished her husband, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, a happy birthday.

Montsho previously shared a heartfelt tribute to Ndlozi when he left the Power FM radio station.

Ndlozi previously trended on social media when he shared feedback about Patrice Motsepe regarding ANC presidency speculation.

The TV director shared a photo of her husband on her Instagram account on Sunday, 9 April 2026.

"Happy birthday, Chief! @mbuyisenindlozi 🎈🎈🎈," she wrote.

South Africans comment on Montsho's post

MbuyiseniNdlozi responded:

"Thank you, everyone, for your lovely wishes. God bless each and everyone of you 🙏🏾."

BouwerCarol wrote:

"Favourite couple.❤️ Happy birthday, brother."

Clement Maosa reacted:

"Happiest of birthdays to the brother 🙌🏾."

Bella.belle.96 replied:

"These 2 have a special way of wishing each other Happy Birthday. You can tell they are so much in love."🔥😍❤️

Zwane_kaay wrote:

"Happy birthday to my birthday twinnn! 🥳🥳."

Mc_hlatse reacted:

"Happy Birthday. 🎂 Taurus ♉️ season is literally in the air 🙌."

Nanimaq responded:

"Happy birthday, twin, hope your day is as wonderful as mine or even better. Cheers to us on our beautiful day🥂."

Nduduzomakhathini wrote:

"Happy birthday, dokotela."

Zamambouh commented:

"Happy birthday, we share the same birthday."

Ufeziwe reacted:

"Happy birthday, twinny ❤️."

Refilwe Montsho replied:

"Happy birthday🥳,"

Morganatlholang reacted:

"Happy birthday. 🎂 🥳 🎉 Dr Modimo le badimo ba tswelele go go sireletsa 🙏."

DJ_4kdeep commented:

"Happiest birthday to our leadership. 🙌🙌😍 The people’s bae himself 🎊🎉🥳."

Keitu_prexi responded:

"Happy birthday to my birthday twin brother. 🎉🎊."

Hcchiloane wrote:

"Happy birthday ❤️🎂🥳."

_Thatodolo replied:

"Happy birthday 🎂."

Nomamthi52 reacted:

"Happy birthday, abuti lenna ke la ka la tswalo vandag."

Makalwazi1 responded:

"Happy birthday."

Kelebogilekirby wrote:

"Happy birthday 🎂 👏."

Thatocardano replied:

"Happy birthday. 🥳🎂 Leadership."

Mafunzwaini said:

"Happy birthday 🥳."

Ufeziwe commented:

"My twin. 😍Happy haps to Sbali wecountry🙌🙌."

Matsebe_mphele wrote:

"Happy birthday. 🎈🎂 Leadership."

Google__le2 responded:

"He is a ♉️ Taurus! Makes a lot of sense, love him even more🥂."

Laura.myburgh said:

"Happy birthday to your hubby @montshotheblack, same day as my eldest son ...9 May ...hope you spoiled him rotten 🎂🥳🎉😍😍."

Shezzy_madibs commented:

"Happiest of birthdays to your husband 🔥😍😍❤️❤️😍😍."

Simi.n363 responded:

"@montshotheblack, Happy birthday to you and @mbuyisenindlozi. May God richly bless you; are the future."

Nqob_star wrote:

"Happy birthday to him. I still jam to this on YouTube 🔥."

Msndube replied:

"Happy blessed birthday Dr Ndlozi🎉🥳🎊🎂@montshotheblack 🫂❤️."

Sibusiso_vibes reacted:

"O nne le letsatsi le lentle enjoy your birthday bro🙌."

Sbosh___ wrote:

"🎂🥳 Happy birthday Dr Ndlozi ...♉️ gan."

Owdeeh_21 responded:

"Happy birthday to the best of the best🔥👏🙌."

Steezy_girl said:

"Wishing my favourite person a year filled with abundant blessings from God. Happy Birthday, Mr Ndlozi 🥳🎊🎁🎈🎂🎉❤️."

Mmabatho Montsho wishes husband Mbuyiseni Ndlozi a happy birthday. Images: MbuyiseniNdlozi and Montshotheblack

Source: Instagram

Mmabatho Montsho shares her unpleasant encounter with a manager at a popular bookstore

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that businesswoman and TV producer Mmabatho Montsho shared her experience at a bookstore on social media on Monday, 4 May 2026.

Montsho revealed on her X account that she had an unpleasant encounter at the store.

South Africans on social media commented on the actress's social media post.

Source: Briefly News