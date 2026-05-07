Actor and content creator Thapelo Aphiri recently confirmed the ending of his character on eTV's Scandal!

Aphiri, who portrayed the role of Javas for 11 years, bid farewell to the show on his social media account in April 2026

South Africans and viewers of the soapie thanked the actor for an amazing 11 years and wished him the best for the future

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Thapelo Aphiri says goodbye to his role as Javas in 'Scandal!'. Images: etvscandal

Source: Twitter

Popular actor Thapelo Aphiri, who portrays the police character of Javas on eTV's soapie Scandal!, has exited the long-running TV show.

Scandal! recently trended on social media when the cast and crew concluded filming the final season after more than 20 years on television.

The fan-favourite actor who starred opposite award-winning actress Masasa Mbangeni on the show recently said goodbye to his character on social media.

Aphiri confirmed his departure from the show with a video on his TikTok account in April 2026.

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Scandal! fans react to the actor's exit

Nuggets said:

"Oh, Javas, my bro💔💔."

Mpumeh wrote:

"Scandal is really serious about breaking our hearts💔💔."

Future🩷 responded:

"[Sticker] ETV better play Scandal season 1.😭😭😭😭I will rewatch."

Thandie Mapanda asked:

"When is Scandal ending?"

Nokuthulamazibuko4 replied:

"SABC1 could really learn a thing or 2 from ETV production. 'Leave when you're still relevant’."

Tall_One responded:

"It is sad to see Scandal! coming to an end. Over the years, it was one of the best soapies and could compete with almost any show on TV. For a long time, it stood above the rest. The show used to be strong because of its good writing and well-paced storylines. It did not drag stories like Skeem Saam sometimes does. Many viewers still remember the powerful characters and storylines from the days of Daniel Nyathi, Erin Martin, and Tino Martin, Thembeka Shezi, the Ngema family, Bra Eddie, Maletsatsi Khumalo, Yvonne "YV" Langa, and Bra Moscow, Lerumo, Javas, and Lyla."

WendyHouseWoman🪵🏠 said:

"These posts hurt me 🥺."

Pertu wrote:

"My heart is heavy, shame, knowing that Scandal is coming to an end 😭😭."

Sheron Muneta reacted:

"I grew up watching Scandal 😭."

#Phindibabes🙏🥰 reacted:

"I really don't like this 😭😭😭😭😭."

N.Duma wrote:

"Arg man, I'm gonna miss Scandal."

Tjcsbj reacted:

"I’m sad, I can’t. Thank you for growing up with me😭❤️."

Zoe said:

"First it was Rhythm City, and now it's Scandal😔."

Miss Karvy responded:

"It's a wrap. We will miss you, Javas."

Celeste S. reacted:

"Scandal and ETV, you’ve bored me until infinity, neh 🤟🏽."

Jossym said:

"It's not a wrap, it's heartbreak."

Bongs replied:

"Oh, you gave us a good craft. Javas, all the best for your future roles."

Thapelo Aphiri as Javas on 'Scandal!'. Images: etvscandal

Source: UGC

Scandal! viewers predict why MaThubela hates Vukosi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Scandal! fans slammed MaThubela for threatening to chase away Vukosi again.

MaThubela previously managed to chase Vukosi out of Kedibone and Poet aka Poko's life.

Viewers of the eTV soapie predicted on social media why MaThubela hates her grandson's father.

Source: Briefly News