Popular TV personality Masechaba Ndlovu has unveiled her next move after exiting Newzroom Afrika

Ndlovu recently surprised her fans and friends on social media when she announced her sudden departure from the news channel

South Africans on social media congratulated Ndlovu, who revealed her plans on her Instagram account on Monday, 4 May 2026

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Masechaba Ndlovu shares her plans after Newzroom Afrika departure. Image: NewzroomAfrika

Source: Instagram

TV and radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu has shared her plans after leaving Newzroom Afrika abruptly.

Ndlovu recently made headlines when she announced the passing of her mother on her social media accounts.

The former Metro FM radio personality previously celebrated her 1st anniversary with her husband, Ntethe Mposwa.

The media personality shared on her Instagram account on 4 May 2026 that she has opened a beauty shop.

"This weekend, we opened the doors to @BeautyByMasechaba — a dream watered in silence & built with intention.💫 Now I own my voice. I own my time. I own my happiness. This is your reminder: You deserve more. Trust the process. It’s harvest season," said the media personality.

The media personality revealed to TshisaLIVE on Monday, 4 May 2026, that she's been building her beauty salon, Beauty by Masechaba, quietly.

"There are definitely many salons, but not many of them are rooted in intention. I'm building a space that centers on product with quality service. It's not only about looking good, but it's also about living your highest expression," added Ndlovu.

South Africans congratulate Ndlovu

Musician Ladydu_sa responded:

"I am so proud of you."

Jerusalema singer Nomcebo_Zikode commented:

"Congratulations, my love 🙌😍❤️."

Lesego_serolong reacted:

"I am super proud of you, Sis.💝💫🥳. I’ll check it out when I’m in Joburg."

Former Rhythm City actor Zola_hashatsi said:

"Congratulations, my queen."

Merlenewilliams wrote:

"It's so special. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ A deep spirituality in beauty and self care."

Kagiso859 replied:

" I am proud of you, my darling, beautiful queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✊🏽✊🏽🙌🏼."

Precio77 wrote:

"👏❤️❤️👏👏🙌🙌🎊 Congratulations 🎊 👏 boss mommy."

Mm_makgolo reacted:

"A supportive husband bandla, a big fat congratulations, sis."

Stylecandyofficial said:

"@masechabandlovu, 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌congratulations, my darling 😍."

Former Generations actress Rosie Motene said:

"Congrats, Mama. We will support you!"

R_oyalty23 responded:

"Congrats, Auntie, well done!👏👏."

Noni_raseluma said:

"Congratulations, sis wam 🎉🥳♥️."

Actress Nthatimoshesh wrote:

"Congratulations, dearest🙌🏿🙌🏿😍🔥❤️."

Momithickness said:

"Congratulations 😍😍coming soon 🔥."

Monica.Dlomo wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉 Chabie."

Kleeohpatrah replied:

"I am so happy for you 😍😍😍😍👏👏👏👏."

Joanntombela reacted:

"Beautiful place, great atmosphere! Great vibes👌🏽 and even excellent customer service. 👏🏽 ❤️❤️I loved my experience this afternoon. 😍😍 @masechabandlovu congratulations, wishing you great success 🙌🏽."

Keitu.Dlomo wrote:

"Congratulations 😍👏🏽🎉! I am so proud of you 🥺❤️!"

Charlieafrikka1 reacted:

"This is huge, congratulations mama🔥🔥🔥🙌🚀✨."

Rekhiuafrica wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 Well done, Mama. We will definitely pass by."

Leetondlala responded:

"Congratulations 🔥👏, and now your signature haircut can be done at home."

Keitu.Dlomo replied:

"A whole boss babe. 🤭 Oh, I’m clocking it for you🤏🏽🤏🏽."

Masechaba Ndlovu shares her plans after Newzroom Afrika departure. Images: MasechabaNdlovu

Source: Instagram

Masechaba Ndlovu celebrates her firstborn son, Lungelo Ntsibande’s 17th birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African TV and radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu gushed over her firstborn son on his birthday.

The former The Big Debate talk show host thanked her baby daddy and her husband for helping her raise the young man.

In her Instagram post, Masechaba Ndlovu posted throwback photos and videos from when her son was born until now.

Source: Briefly News