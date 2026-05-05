The management of fan-favourite musician Mmabatho Mogakala, aka Queen Terc, has revealed her memorial and funeral services

Mogakala recently trended on social media when she died in a car accident in Limpopo province

South Africans on social media paid tribute to the Lekompo star on Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Lekompo star Queen Terc's memorial and funeral details announced. Image: Mothematiks

Source: Twitter

Rising Lekompo artist Mmabatho Mogakala, known as Queen Terc The Vocalist's memorial and funeral services were announced on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, after she passed away on Tuesday, 28 April 2026.

The Phalaborwa-born artist is the latest Lekompo star to pass away after Adifele Maimele, aka Fuego, who passed away in April 2026.

Entertainment channel MDN News shared on its X account on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, that the memorial details for the singer had been confirmed.

Daily Sun reported on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, that Mogakala's memorial service will be held on Thursday, 7 May 2026, while her funeral service will take place on Saturday, 9 May 2026, in Phalaborwa. The venues for the services will be confirmed soon.

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South Africans pay tribute to the star

@siphokarabo1 said:

"Not another one hle. Are they driving drunk, or not professional at all, or is it people?

@Tshepo2Mashilo responded:

"Phalaborwa lost a rising star.'

@peaciepeacegp wrote:

"Eish, sad news this morning, condolences to the family and Lekompo family, so sad bathong, young talent Queen."

@PrimoZA_ reacted:

"Eish skeem saka (my friend) buhn."

@sistantswembu_ replied:

"The sweetest, with a smile that brightened any room she walked into."

@maboss_1 wrote:"

I have no idea, but they may rely on friends or peers to drive them instead of professional drivers. You know, sometimes you want to uplift the people you came up with, so you hire them as your driver or manager."

@CandyMarem84536 said:

"What is happening in this lekompo industry is too much now, even new artists will be afraid to join this genre."

@maboss_1 replied:

"Lekompo has really been surrounded by a dark cloud lately; it’s just too much. Not so long ago, they buried Ba Swele Mfana, and now this heartbreaking loss again."

@NthabelengDlam3 responded:

"Sincerest condolences to the bereaved family and fans."

@Ron_YNWA commented:

"Tragedy has struck as a new Lekompo artist, Queen Terc from Phalaborwa, Limpopo, lost her life in a car accident. This happened between Gravelotte and Letsitele on the R71."

@Deartroublegal wrote:

"There is a really evil spirit following Lekompo artists. May her Soul RIP."

@sir_mashiloane said:

"Limpopo artists need serious prayers; something is not right."

@peaciepeacegp responded:

"It's such sad news, mostly for the lovers of Lekompo music."

@Tshepo2Mashilo wrote:

"Someone said gore that the small room is the cause of all 50% of me. I believe it."

Lekompo artist Queen Terc's management confirms her memorial and funeral services. Image: whyufikelate

Source: Twitter

Lekompo artist Kharishma reacts to Kaycherlow's car accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Lekompo artist Kahrishma responded to Kaycherlow's car crash, which occurred over the weekend in Limpopo, Zebediela.

Kaycherlow, who reportedly received treatment, was the latest Limpopo musician in 2025 to get involved in a car accident.

Fans of the artist and South Africans commented on Kaycherlow's car accident on social media on Sunday, 7 December 2025.

Source: Briefly News