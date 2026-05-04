Popular musician Naledi Aphiwe sparked a debate on social media over the weekend when she responded to her comments about Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Aphiwe previously dragged the legendary group after they won a Metro FM Award instead of her

South Africans on social media commented on Aphiwe's apology on Sunday, 2 May 2026

Naledi Aphiwe apologises for bashing Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Metro FM Award

Source: Instagram

Talented singer and songwriter Naledi Aphiwe has apologised to Ladismith Black Mambazo after losing a Metro FM Award to the legendary group.

The teen singer previously trended on social media after walking off the stage while performing in Zimbabwe.

Social media @TheRealSihlev shared a video on his X account of the singer apologising to Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

"Naledi Aphiwe apologises to her fans for the comments she made about lady smith black Mambazo, but takes shots at Thandeka for losing the R2 million on Big Brother," he captions the clip.

South Africans comment on the singer's video

@SuzanSithole2 said:

"Ngizibonela utikiline wase lokshini nje Chris brown wasenza bandla, this cheap dumb as*s thinks she's this big star that can disrespect anyone! I'm gonna need Ladysmith Black Mambazo to win again next year against her so she can choke on that cheap drug she's on."

@KeisoKgosi reacted:

"Lol, oksalayo, she didn't get awards the same way Thandeka didn't get R2 million. She felt she worked hard for the awards she deserved to win, just like Thandeka, she worked hard for the R2 million she deserved to win. Mara, I'm not surprised with Naledi Aphiwe's logic onale bo slow learner."

@KuhleLov wrote:

"Thandeka is big, big. Musicians talk about her name everywhere they go. Instead of talking about her industry peer, Lisende Bhantsi, she talks about her mother, Thandeka."

@baxolilem03 responded:

"Naledi should really work on improving her English first. Secondly, she could learn a lot from someone like Thandeka. And being in the entertainment industry, she’ll need people, many of whom are Thandeka’s fans. That kind of attitude won’t take her far."

@nellymbadu reacted:

"Was Thandeka the only HM who didn’t win the R2 million?"

@NPract_IK responded:

"Lol, responsibility vs accountability. Oksalayo nawe you didn’t get any award bit*h."

@Slender366 reacted:

"Thandeka has never done anything to Naledi. Never said anything about Naledi. Manje, all this hate ivelaphi? Umenzeni sixolise nkos yam?"

@Faith_Mbhele replied:

"There’s a certain level of eloquence, sophistication, and refinement this young lady will never reach."

@mamotseyi said:

"Thailand, we have suffered from this embarrassment. Girl, Nkosi, Jesu, Thandeka is dealing with this one; she can't even hide it."

Naledi Aphiwe apologises for bashing Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Metro FM Award

Source: Facebook

Singer Naledi Aphiwe drags Lamiez Holworthy's lookalike: "No one is bullying you"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Come Duze singer Naledi Aphiwe impressed South Africans when she criticised Lamiez Holworthy's lookalike on social media.

Aphiwe also advised the Metro FM personality to be herself and tagged the DJ's fan on her Instagram account.

South Africans commented on Aphiwe's comments on Tuesday, 14 April 2026.

Source: Briefly News