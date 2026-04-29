Model Christina Storm has broken her silence on long-running reports surrounding the 2019 death of her ex-boyfriend, late Springbok star James Small

In a video shared by kykNet on Facebook on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, the model clarified what happened on the day the rugby player died

She also spoke on the allegations of domestic violence, infidelity, and substance abuse

Christina Storm revealed what happened on the day Springbok James Small died. Image: Rugby Mad's Post, Christina Storm

Source: Facebook

Model Christina Storm has broken her silence on the sensational reports surrounding the death of her ex-boyfriend and late Springbok James Small in 2019.

Storm and Small, who often made headlines because of their tumultuous relationship, have a daughter named Ruby.

Following in the footsteps of Amor Vittone, Christina Storm decided to set the record straight regarding her relationship with the late James Small.

According to a report by The South African, Storm opened up during an episode of the KykNET talk show Laataand by Rian, which aired this week.

Christina Storm breaks silence on James Small’s death

The renowned model candidly spoke about her highly publicised relationship with James Small. Their relationship made headlines with allegations of domestic violence, infidelity and substance abuse.

Laataand host Rian van Heerden asked Christina Storm to shed light on the domestic violence rumours. When Rian asked Christina Storm whether James Small had physically assaulted her, the model said that she wasn’t a victim and claimed they were both physically aggressive toward each other.

“We hit each other. We were young punks. I hurt him more than he hurt me; he was the only man who could look after me until the end,” she explained.

Storm and Small, who met in the 90s, did not have a fairytale ending after their whirlwind romance ended after the birth of their daughter Ruby, as Storm claimed. She said, despite the split, they continued to co-parent “beautifully until the end”.

Christina Storm clarified Springbok James Small’s final moments. Image: Christina Storm

Source: Facebook

Christina Storm also commented on the sensational reports that James Small had died of a drug-induced heart attack in a nightclub. Reports at the time claimed that the 50-year-old had been found in his birthday suit.

Storm dismissed the reports. Small was found without clothes and shared what happened on the day he died. She confirmed the cause of death as a heart attack.

“James had a heart attack; he was going to meet his girlfriend there. Call it a nightclub, call it whatever. But he was sitting there working on his laptop and ordered a drink. He was waiting for his long-term girlfriend, Julie, with whom he had a child. He had a heart attack, and as they tried to pick him up, his pants slipped down. He was not naked. How dare you? ‘Small dies naked in a nightclub,’ and my child has to see that?!” Storm explained.

Watch Storm's full interview below:

Amor Vittone gets engaged

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that another former Springbok WAG, Amor Vittone, announced her engagement on social media.

Vittone, who is the widow of Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen, took to her official social media pages and shared a photo of the diamond ring.

Source: Briefly News