On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Amor Vittone confirmed that she and her boyfriend Marius van Biljon had asked her to be his wife

Amor Vittone took to her official social media pages and made an announcement, sharing a photo of the diamond ring

Her mother, Delyse Vittone, and sister, Loren De Villiers, as well as her fans, reacted to the engagement in the comments

Halala! Popular singer and actress Amor Vittone is officially slated to walk down the aisle again after she confirmed on her official social media pages that she is engaged to businessman Marius van Biljon.

Amor Vittone is the widow of the legendary Springbok, Joost van der Westhuizen, who passed away in 2017 after a battle with motor neurone disease.

News of Amor Vittone and Marius van Biljon’s engagement comes days after the actress answered whether she would ever consider marrying her now fiancé.

Amor Vittone gets engaged to Marius Van Biljon

On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Amor Vittone shared a photo of her diamond engagement ring on her official Facebook page. The photo was taken moments after Marius van Biljon had got on one knee and popped the question, and featured the businessman holding her hand. The post was captioned:

“I said YES … ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

See the photo below:

According to a report by The South African, Marius probably got on one knee during their getaway in Eersterivierstrand, located along the Tsitsikamma coast in the Eastern Cape. The engagement comes days after Amor Vittone and Marius van Biljon went public on social media.

Amor Vittone's sister and mom react to her engagement

Social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for Amor Vittone and Marius van Biljon. Amor Vittone’s mom, Delyse Vittone, and sister, Loren De Villiers, reacted to the engagement in the comments.

Here are some of the comments:

Delyse Vittone said:

“Congratulations on your engagement! Your love is a beautiful reminder that the best chapters can come at any time. May your future together be filled with joy, respect, laughter and endless love. I am so thrilled for you both, and I'm sure Dadda would also be. Xx”

Loren De Villiers said:

“Looks like I’m getting a brother-in-law 😄💍 Congratulations Amór. So happy for you both.”

Carol Scott gushed:

“Oh. Wow. You lucky, lucky girl. Congratulations to you both. May your future have many sunshine days. Fantastic news. A very beautiful ring for a special girl.”

Gilbert Howard remarked:

“Interesting that it's always the ring that gets shown, not the anxiety on the man's face when he realises it's all about that one item!”

James Sparks recounted:

“A new chapter, the same life book. When my wife passed away in 2017, I had to pick up the pieces, and little by little by little by more, my new life is going pretty well. I have a steady girlfriend of 4 years, but I don't think the marriage vibe is going to happen.”

Amor Vittone and Marius Van Biljon's relationship timeline

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously shared the timeline of Amor Vittone and Marius van Biljon's whirlwind romance.

During an appearance on Jacaranda FM during the Breakfast with Martin Bester on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, the couple revealed that they initially met in September when Amor was a guest performer at Marius’s Pretoria family restaurant, Captain’s Island.

Two months after their initial meeting, they reunited and exchanged numbers. Amor Vittone said sparks flew when they met the first time, and they knew they’d end up dating.

