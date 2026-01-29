Amor Vittone, the widow of Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen, announced her engagement on social media

Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen's widow, Amor Vittone, announced her engagement to businessman Marius van Biljon on Facebook, sharing the news with her many fans and followers.

Joost van der Westhuizen’s Widow Gets Engaged: Springboks Fans React

Her announcement received numerous comments and messages of support from Springboks rugby fans who have followed her ever since her association with the late rugby legend.

Amor Vittone and Joost van der Westhuizen’s marriage

Vittone, a South African singer and media personality, married former Springbok Joost van der Westhuizen on 20 October 2002. Their union was a high-profile moment in South Africa, often compared to celebrity couples like “South Africa’s own Posh and Becks.” The couple had two children together, son Jordan, who celebrated his 22nd birthday in January, and daughter Kylie. The birthday celebration was held at Amor’s fiancée Marius’s restaurant in Centurion.

The couple separated between 2008 and 2010 amid tabloid headlines, including a widely publicised sex video and an alleged substance scandal involving Joost. Both publicly denied some of the rumours, but the controversy contributed to a strain in their relationship.

Although divorce proceedings were initiated, Amor has repeatedly emphasised that they were never legally divorced when Joost passed away in February 2017 after a long battle with motor neurone disease (MND). She prefers to be referred to as his widow rather than his ex-wife.

After Joost’s passing, there has been an ongoing legal dispute over his will and estate. A will drafted in 2015 reportedly left most assets to their children via a trust, giving Amor only minor items, while a 2009 joint will, which Amor maintains is valid, named her as the primary heir. The dispute has kept the story in the public eye.

Fans celebrate Amor Vittone’s new chapter

Amor has often spoken warmly of Joost as the father of her children and a significant part of her life, even as she has moved forward with her own life and career. She has shared memories of him in interviews and on social media.

In January, Amor officially announced Marius as her new partner. The couple became engaged a few days later, with Amor sharing the exciting news on social media. Fans responded with heartfelt congratulations:

@Christa Van Wyk Coetzee:

"Congratulations, Amor. May you only experience love and joy."

@Bettie Jacobs:

"Congratulations 👏👏"

@Vivienne Boutkan Vardas: "❤️❤️ You deserve all the love and happiness in the world."

@Fran Swart:

"Congratulations, Amor ❤️."

@Lelanie Oosthuizen:

"Congratulations! You deserve this!"

@Susan Duncker:

"Congratulations ❣️."

@Veronica de Wet:

"Congratulations, you two, all the best for the future."

@Tessa Shellard:

"Congratulations, Amor! You so deserve all the happiness and love! ♥️."

Amor Vittone’s engagement marks a new chapter in her life, celebrating love while honouring the memory of her late husband, a beloved Springbok rugby legend.

