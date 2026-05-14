Jean de Villiers has weighed in on Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s recent dip in form, offering insight into what may be affecting the young fly-half’s performances

The Springboks legend believes the Stormers playmaker remains a rare talent whose struggles are linked more to mental approach than ability

Concerns have been raised after a noticeable drop in consistency in the United Rugby Championship

Briefly News spoke exclusively to a rugby analyst for an expert perspective on the 23-year-old’s form and long-term potential

Former Springboks captain Jean de Villiers believes that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s recent struggles in form are being attributed to one aspect of his game.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during a Springboks match. Image:@sachagom10

Source: Getty Images

The 23-year-old DHL Stormers fly-half has been criticised for a slight dip in his performances in the United Rugby Championship for the Cape Town-based side. He even lost his captaincy, a development the coaching staff felt was necessary to ease pressure on the young star.

Now, Springboks legend De Villiers has backed Feinberg-Mngomezulu to succeed beyond his current dip in form.

Springboks legend speaks on Sacha's form

Speaking on the Boks Unpacked podcast, De Villiers praised Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s all-round impact, emphasising the fly-half’s physicality, work rate, and willingness to put his body on the line. He said the youngster plays with real commitment when fully locked in, adding that his intensity and focus allow him to produce moments of real quality.

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De Villiers pointed out how those traits showed up in the recent match, noting his involvement in contested high balls, his hunger for loose balls, and other effort-based actions that often go unnoticed when a player is not fully switched on.

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He also stressed that Feinberg-Mngomezulu already has the technical ability to match his attitude, saying that when his focus and commitment align, he becomes a standout talent capable of producing something special.

In light of Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s recent poor performances and errors in URC matches, De Villiers pointed to a particular reason and stressed that the rugby star needs to clear his mind when on the field of play.

“When he starts overthinking it, I think that’s when he runs into issues, but when he just plays what is in front of him, he’s phenomenal,” he said.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Feinberg-Mngomezulu had a sensational 2025 season for South Africa and delivered one of his most memorable performances against Argentina in Durban, where he broke Percy Montgomery’s record for most points in a match. He also went on to win the United Rugby Championship Player of the Year award.

Speaking to Briefly News, rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena says Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s dip should be viewed in the context of expectation, noting that young playmakers often go through “natural performance fluctuations” when stepping into leadership roles and higher-intensity environments like the URC.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu form dip analysis

Mokoena agrees with Jean de Villiers’ assessment, saying fly-halves can easily fall into the trap of trying to force control of games.

“When decision-making becomes too calculated, it can slow down instinct, and that is when errors creep in,” he explains.

Despite recent inconsistencies, Mokoena insists the upside remains significant, adding that Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s skill set and physical edge are rare for a player in his position, and that his best rugby still lies ahead once consistency matches his talent.

Sacha cut from Player of the Year shortlist

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu missed out on another prestigious rugby award after being cut from the final shortlist.

He was initially included in the 10-man shortlist for the 2026 Investec Player of the Year award after the pool stage of the tournament.

Source: Briefly News