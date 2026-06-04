A Facebook video by Marcius Van Antwerp posted on 29 May 2026 had South Africa in stitches. The clip called out South African women’s near-sacred relationship with Tupperware. Van Antwerp’s rant about missing lids and unreturned bakkies hit close to home for thousands.

Marcius Van Antwerp claims that the loss of a Tupperware lid could destroy relationships. Images: East Coast Radio and Marcius Van Antwerp

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Tupperware has been part of South African women’s lives for more than 65 years. It is sold through a direct sales model built almost entirely on female networks. Over 270,000 South African women have worked as Tupperware distributors at some point. The brand became a symbol of household authority long before it became a meme.

Lose the lid and lose the relationship

Van Antwerp’s video tapped into something every South African household understands. Returning to your auntie’s house without her Tupperware is not forgivable. It is not like forgetting the ice or burning the garlic bread. Those things pass. A missing bakkie does not.

Commenters poured in with their own confessions and warnings. One woman said she runs a strict container system at home. Trusted guests get the real Tupperware, while everyone else gets old ice cream containers and a plate covered in foil. Another commenter warned husbands directly. Lose your wife’s skaftin container at work, and tomorrow you carry your lunch in a Rama tub.

Several women added their own house rules. One said her mother collects ice cream bakkies specifically so the real Tupperware never has to leave the kitchen. Another joked that her mom has millions of the things on the shelf, but touching a single one is still an offence.

The brand briefly vanished from South African shelves after its US parent filed for bankruptcy in 2024. It has since returned under a new name, TuppAfrica. But the culture South African women built around it never needed saving.

Watch the Facebook video here:

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Source: Briefly News