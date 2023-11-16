A woman showed that she's fed up with losing her Tupperware and has restored to making sure no one has a chance at taking it

The lady made a video showing how she serves people food at her house, and people were in stitches over the idea

Online users were amused, and many said they could relate to the video and complained about losing their containers.

One woman shared her strategy for never losing her Tupperware to others. The lady demonstrated her recycling method to acquire free eating utensils.

A Cape Town woman made a TikTok video of how she keeps Tupperware away from thieves.

Source: TikTok

The video of the lady being overprotective of her Tupperware received over 4,000 likes. People commented and shared their experiences of losing Tupperware.

Lady prevents people from stealing Tupperware

A woman on TikTok @aiysh_ah showed how she serves treats to her guests in a milk carton. In the video, she cut the carton horizontally before putting brownies to serve them in.

Watch the woman's videos below:

South Africans relate to Tupperware problem

Online users commented that the TikTok creator made a smart move. Netizens complained about always losing their favourite plastic containers.

sexydark exclaimed:

"I love this."

RamonaPadayachee laughed:

"Omg my dad would love this hack."

Camelrumble commented:

"Thats so like my wife.""

BathroomNinja707 said:

"What moving into my first apartment looked like."

BombasticSideEye was in awe"

"No ways … I’d rather use margarine and ice cream bowls."

Addicted related to the video:

"I feel you."

Tupperware videos go viral

People love discussing common items in people's homes. A video went viral after a man described most mothers' love for Tupperware.

Mom overprotective about Tupperware uses Shein bags

Briefly News previously reported them Tupperware is known as an exclusive property for many women in South Africa. One mother was not messing around and gave her kids alternative food containers.

Online users were amused to see what the mother gave her children instead of her precious Tupperware. People flooded the comments related to the hilarious experience of mothers being protective over plastic containers.

Someone's mum decided to give her kids plastic bags to use as food containers. The Facebook post details that the person's mother is so protective over her Tupperware that she would rather they use the plastics to store their food

