A professional cook was steaming dumplings and showed the kitchen disaster she created after forgetting a container on the stove

The woman used the wrong kitchen equipment to make steamed bread, and her TikTok post went viral

A video of the private chef's kitchen mess got various reactions, including people making fun of her.

One woman's homemade bread cooking process ended badly. The chef was making dumplings and wanted to steam them.

A TikTok video shows a chef's steamed bread that she cooked in a plastic container. Image: @thandonzama99

Source: TikTok

A video of the chef after forgetting her bread on the stove got over 37 000 likes. The cooking method got over 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people who roasted her.

Chef ruins pot while making steamed bread

@thandonzama99 posted a video of herself after seeing that her plastic container melted in the pot she was steaming bread in. Watch the video below:

SA gives pro chef savage feedback

Online users that the lady made the worst decision. Some people suggested that using a saucer at the bottom would prevent any melting. Others argued that cooking in plastic releases chemical toxins because of the heat.

Siza_Confectionery said:

"Next time put a saucer underneath your container in case you forget, the container won't melt."

ItsGatsheni wrote:

"Can you cook my sister? Coz why would you use plastic bowl."

daisy_pinks commented:

"Knowing myself in this economy I was gonna eat the top dombolo yoooo."

Lerato Angelina Moeng added:

"Common sense is not common."

lethufied.poetry joked:

"A chef that skipped 3 grade."

thabadd exclaimed:

"Throw the whole pot away."

Cooking disaster goes TikTok viral

