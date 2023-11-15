A man on TikTok showed people his fancy refrigerator, which has a cool feature that he was happy to flex

The man left people amused as he put on a show of how it works in a TikTok video that got lots of attention

Online users were amused by the TikTok video of the man getting hyped over his LG fridge that costs an arm and a leg

A man on TikTok went viral over a video of his latest kitchen appliance purchase. The guy looked like he could not get over how the LG kitchen appliance works.

A man showed off his LG fridge worth more than R50k in a TikTok video. Image: @qwathist

Source: TikTok

The video of the man dancing near the fridge got many comments and 99,000 likes from netizens. Many TikTok users cracked jokes about the TikTokker's pride in his fridge.

Man dances next to new refrigerator

@qwathist posted a video of a man knocking on his fridge, demonstrating that it shows the inside with just a simple touch on the door. The LG model is on the market from R49 999 to R62 999, depending on the size and retailer.

In the video, a woman stood behind the gent, watching his antics, looking confused. See the funny post below:

South Africans react to man's fridge

Online users speculated about how expensive the fridge must be. Others made jokes about all the special features that the fridge must have to justify its price point.

puseletsotsehlo said:

"The reaction of the person behind you does it for me."

Mashamase joked:

"That look of the lady behind you says, "are you okay upstairs"

malibongwemzize commented:

"It's very expensive this LG it was about R60,000 at Makro 2021."

Intokozo YamaZwide wrote:

"Lena idownloader amvfruit namaVegetable each and every month nginayo".

mdalisto added:

"Ayizeza fridge nanizi loote during looting that year."

Homeowners show interior of houses

Many people love to see how others furnish their homes. Online users applauded a woman who decorated and furnished her place on a budget.

