A South African woman has gone viral for pouring wine into her refrigerator dispenser instead of water

She says she has no time to refill the dispenser with water during the festive season

Her drinking strategy has amused netizens, who have responded with funny commentary on the post

A woman had SA amused by her wine-drinking strategy.

We're still at the beginning of November, but one boss babe is already in the December mood.

Woman shows how she'll be pouring wine

A TikTok video shared by @nqobile.mkhize_ shows the woman pouring a bottle of wine into the dispenser compartment of her refrigerator.

She said she has no time to refill the dispenser with water this festive season.

"December iDispenser mayiphume i-wine iskhathi asikho (This December your dispenser must let out wine, there is no time)," @nqobile.mkhize_ wrote in the video.

Watch the video below:

There is a wine to suit every taste, from sweet and fruity to dry and earthy. It is often enjoyed at social gatherings, such as parties, dinners, and holidays. It can help to create a relaxed and convivial atmosphere.

Mzansi loves the woman's vibe

December is a whole lifestyle in Mzansi. It is a time when schools are closed, and many people take a break from work for the holiday season. Fun is had, events are many and the drinks are bottomless.

Netizens were amused by the woman's drinking strategy and responded with funny commentary on the post.

Malenda Ndungane responded:

"You’re gonna make me wanna buy a dispenser."

Jabulile Shange said:

"Ngingafica izingane zami zidakwe zifa."

Adequate1998 replied:

"Awufuni noku wasta idrop yokugcina."

karaboramoshaba88 commented:

"Iyhooo mine is always loaded ke."

Pretty_fine89 wrote:

"Awuthi ngilungise eyasekhaya iphukile nkosyam."

sthandwa ❤️❤️ commented:

"Amanzi awahlale deepfreezer."

