Pastor Benjamin Dube and his award-winning gospel choir, Spirit of Praise, started a worship session mid-air

Singer Omega Khunou posted a TikTok video of the excited worshippers having an a capella session in a fully packed aeroplane

Social media users were unimpressed by the choir's lack of consideration for other passengers, not finding the clip funny

One of Mzansi's favourite gospel choirs, Pastor Benjamin Dube's Spirit of Praise, made people want to jump off an aeroplane after they started singing a gospel song in a flight full of people.

Pastor Benjamin Dube and his choir, Spirit of Praise, offended social media users with public worship inside a flight.

Spirit of Praise starts worship song in packed airplane

The famous choir's spirit-led moment was captured by gospel sensation Omega Khunou, who posted the video, where uncomfortable strangers can be in the shot.

The video was reshared on Twitter (X app) by user @ZweliKing, who captioned the post:

"Pastor Benjamin opened a praise and worship service emoyeni ✈️ Thatha Spirit of Praise."

Check out the video of the worshippers below:

Social media users unimpressed with Spirit of Praise singing

The video was met with criticism by social media users who felt the spiritual singing session was out of line and said:

@Chimma_R reminded:

"I'd be so annoyed, this is a public space."

@callmeTshimollo made a choice:

"Let's crash once."

@missmaloka said:

"Nah! I’d be so pissed off."

@_phophoh compared:

"Ngathi bagibele iLocal, this is wrong ey."

@BafanaSurprise decided:

"Bra, I would get irritated. Next time I catch a flight, I will make sure there are less black people on board."

@Kearabile_ commented:

"Abazalwane bayahlupha sometimes."

@mmxo35 tried to compare:

"Imagine if Muslims will start doing this onboard? This sh*t needs to stop ASAP. Respect people."

@tahbryce has plan b:

"Man I’d rather crash than be on that plane."

