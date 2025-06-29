South African singer and songwriter Ami Faku will be headlining the upcoming Stella Artois Soirée: The Tennis Edition

Metro FM radio personality and DJ Lamiez Holworthy will also be headlining the exclusive event

The Abalele hitmaker shared with Briefly News how excited she is to headline this prestigious event.

Ami Faku and Lamiez Holworthy will set the stage on fire in July 2025. Image: Supplied

Oh yes, once again Stella Artois is back with another of their exclusive music events this July, featuring some of the best South African artists as headliners.

The Stella Artois Soirée: The Tennis Edition is back again this year, and it is set to shake things up in Johannesburg. This comes months after Nomzamo Mbatha and Thapelo Mokoena hosted Stella Artois Let's Do Dinner.

South African singer and Songwriter Ami Faku will be headlining the music festival, which is set to take place on Saturday, 12 July 2025, at the James & Ethel Gray Park in Melrose, Johannesburg.

The Abalele hitmaker will be joined on stage by the Metro FM radio host Lamiez Holworthy, Manana, Azana, Lloyiso, Babalwa M and many more.

Speaking about her upcoming performance at the event, Ami Faku shared with Briefly News how excited she is to be performing alongside other talented artists.

She said:

"This is one of those events where people come to connect with music, with the energy of the city. I’m really looking forward to that feeling of being in the right place, with the right people, all at the right moment."

Amapiano vocalist Babalwa M will also be performing at the Stella Artois Soirée. Image: Supplied

Ami Faku dragged over her live performance

Meanwhile, many people are looking forward to seeing the vocalist perform at the Stella Artois Soirée: The Tennis Edition, a previous video of her performing live had many netizens divided.

South Africans on social media did not hold back when the award-winning singer's performance was reposted on X (Twitter) by a user with the handle @Sadmethod on Monday, 2 June 2025.

In the video, the singer was on stage performing her hit song, Fatela, featuring Aymos. The post's caption noted that Ami Faku is meant to perform in jazz rooms and calm rooms, not for outdoor crowds.

Some fans said the star should have done better and delivered a fiery set for her fans. Others said she needs to take notes from other musicians like Makhadzi, who are popular for their energetic displays during live shows. Others defended Ami Faku, saying her performance was okay, as she is a singer, not a dancer.

Ami Faku in royalties battle with Raphael Benza

Still on Ami Faku, Briefly News previously reported that Ami Faku was dragging her manager, Raphael Benza, and his record label Vth Season to court over her royalties.

Faku was allegedly seeking an order to force Benza to disclose his accounting books for her royalties. Popular singer Amanda Faku, who is famously known as Ami Faku, took Liberian national Raphael Benza and his label Vth Session to court over royalties.

Her court papers read:

“I am a black South African female music artist. I draw to the attention of this honourable court that I refer to my gender and my colour for the reason that the second respondent (who is a foreign national from Liberia) has a propensity to see out potentially successful young black female music artists and to entice them into a contractual relationship with either himself or with the first respondent to their detriment and to the first and second respondents’ financial gain."

