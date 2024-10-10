Thapelo Mokoena joins forces with actress Nomzamo Mbatha to co-hot another fine dining dinner in Johannesburg

The two big stars will host another Stella Artois Let Do Dinner on Tuesday, 12 November 2024

Actor Thapelo Mokoena shared with Briefly News how it is such an honour to host a dinner alongside Nomzamo Mbatha

Thapelo Mokoena and Nomzamo Mbatha to host a star-studded dinner. Image: Supplied

Internationally acclaimed actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha, along with actor and entrepreneur Thapelo Mokoena, has something planned.

Thapelo and Nomzamo to host Let's Do Dinner

After the first successful fine dining dinner she hosted last year in Johannesburg, Nomzamo Mbatha is back again with the much-anticipated Stella Artois Let's Do Dinner and this time around, she isn't hosting it alone; she will be joining forces with actor Thapelo Mokoena.

Mbatha and Mokoena will host the second edition of Let's Make Dinner on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The Shaka Ilembe star also hosted the dinner on Tuesday evening, 26 September 2023, in New York with some well-known Hollywood stars.

Speaking about the highly anticipated dinner, Thapelo Mokoena shared Briefly News that it is an honour to co-host with the actress this year.

He said:

"It’s such an honour to be co-hosting Let’s Do Dinner with Nomzamo. I truly resonate with what this event represents – bringing people together through the shared experience of a great meal. There’s something profound about how food and meaningful conversation create lasting connections; it doesn’t get any better than that."

Stella Artois Marketing Manager Estee Burger also shared with Briefly News:

"Let’s Do Dinner Johannesburg promises to once again be one of the most unique social gatherings of the year, imbued with that quintessential South African touch. ‘Let’s Do Dinner’ celebrates the simple act of gathering around a table, enjoying good food and drink, and engaging in meaningful conversations in our everyday lives. And that is something worth more."

Nomzamo Mbatha was lauded for playing Queen Nandi in Shaka iLembe

In a related story on Briefly News, international actress Nomzamo Mbatha received flowers for playing the iconic Queen Nandi, Shaka's mother, and serving as the executive producer.

Mbatha also revealed that she used real cow dung in one of the scenes and defended the women on the show for walking bare-chested.

