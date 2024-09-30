Celebrity Showdown basketball match was hosted on Thursday, 26 September 2024 at Discovery Place in Sandton

Kwenzo Ngcobo and Cassper Nyovest bagged themselves titles at the end of the match for their teams

Brand director at Castle Lite, Colleen Duvenage, shared some insight about the celebrity showdown games with Briefly News

South African local celebrities went head-to-head recently at one of the games hosted for them in Sandton.

Kwenzo Ngcobo and Cassper win big at Castle Lite celebrity showdown

The Castle Lite Celebrity showdown brought the house down with a spectacle of sportsmanship, camaraderie, lite moments, alley-oops, opposition-silencing three-pointers and clutch jumpers, all brought together as Unathi Mkhize’s Lite Knights and Carpo’s Cold Crushers faced off a thrilling, laughter-filled game.

The game was hosted at the Discovery Place in Sandton on Thursday night, 26 September 2024, with many celebrities such as Phindile Gwala, Mpho Popps, Knaomi, Buntu Petse, Sphesihle Vazi, and others attended the clash between the two teams that played.

Actor Kwenzo Ngcobo won the Best Assist Award after the match, and Cassper Nyovest also bagged the Best Dribbler Award.

Brand director at Castle Lite, Colleen Duvenage, shared some insight about the celebrity showdown games with Briefly News.

He said:

"Our goal for this event was to create something that showcased a thrilling basketball and brought out the spirit of enjoyment and togetherness that defines our brand. We're very happy that we brought a blend of sports and entertainment, which is unique to our supporters, and this is just the beginning of more moments to come."

Cassper Nyovest also posted a clip of himself showcasing his skill on the court on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"It was a long long night for @unathi_mkhize tryna Gaurd me. No hard feeling Pa! I hope you’re a well-rested player; see you next year. Work on your defence this ain’t rugby. Haha did yall see that assist? Come on! WE NICE #HotSauce."

