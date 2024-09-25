South African actors Kwenzo Ngcobo and Thembinkosi Mthembu will go head-to-head at the 2024 National Film and TV Awards (NFTA)

The talented actors are nominated for the Best Actor in a TV Series Award for Ekhaya: Backpackers and Adulting

SA TV lovers are already picking their favourites despite saying they are fans of both actors

Kwenzo Ngcobo and Thembinkosi Mthembu are nominated in the same category at the NFTAs. Images: Oupa Bopape

When two equally talented actors are vying for the same award, it creates a buzz and excitement. This time, South African actors Kwenzo Ngcobo and Thembinkosi Mthembu are going toe-to-toe at an award ceremony.

Who will win the Best Actor award?

The nominees at the 2024 National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) have been released. Entertainment commentator @JabuMacDonald observed that the former The Wife actor Kwenzo Ngcobo and former Shaka iLembe star Thembinkosi Mthembu are nominated in the same category.

They are nominated for the Best Actor in a TV Series Award at the upcoming award ceremony. Ngcobo is recognised for his performance on Ekhaya: Backpackers, and Mthembu was given the nod for his role on Adulting.

Fans pick their fave

Peeps have already picked their favourites, and many have noted how Thembinkosi Mthembu is more versatile than Kwenzo Ngcobo. Despite their varying catalogues, they are both fan favourites.

@I_am_Bucie asked:

"I didn’t watch Ekhaya, so I can’t really comment, but knowing Kwenzo, I’m sure he killed it. Thembinkosi embodied his character in Adulting. Can’t they both win?"

@Ms_Logical lauded:

"Congratulations boyza, Thembinkosi."

@Ipymo exclaimed:

"Nominated for Ekhaya, not Soon comes night? Wow!"

@m_dimakatsoM shared:

"They are gonna sweep all these awards."

@Siba_Mxuma said:

"I love Kwenzo, but I know Thembinkosi will take it."

@Ndivhuwopr36599 stated:

"Both of them are my favorite 👌❤️"

Thembinkosi and wifey turn heads

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thembinkosi Mthembu and his new wife, Mrs Mthembu, who is also the mother of his child, have made headlines once again.

The newlyweds turned heads on social media when a cute picture of them posing together went viral.

Fans online social media flooded the comment section, saying the actor chose well.

