Moonchild Sanelly has been the talk of the town recently when her two songs became soundtracks on the EA Sports FIFA

The songs Gwara Gwara and Big Man scored big, as two of her songs were featured on the latest version

Mzansi had varying opinions about this, with some people congratulating Moonchild and others mocking her

Moonchild Sanelly flew the Mzansi flag high recently. The singer made many people proud with her latest achievement.

Moonchild's songs were featured as a soundtrack on EA Sports Fifa.

Source: Getty Images

2 Moonchild songs land soundtrack gig

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared that Moonchild Sanelly was the talk of the town recently as she made it on EA Sports FIFA.

Her songs Gwara Gwara and Big Man were featured on the latest version of the mobile gaming app.

"Two of Moonchild Sanelly's songs 'Gwara Gwara' and 'Big Man' were added as soundtracks on the latest FIFA version of EA Sports. PRESS PLAY to listen to 'Gwara Gwara'."

Have a listen to Gwara Gwara below:

Mzansi makes jokes about Moonchild

Netizens had mixed opinions about this, with some congratulating Moonchild and others mocking her and saying the songs.

@Kgothi_Morokong congratulated:

"Congratulations once again. This is not the first time her song has been included in Ea Sports; she was also featured in FIFA 22."

@umbuthoK shared:

"This is a banger guyz!"

@SagewaseSouthAh said:

"No DNA, just RSA, even if it's just her mop on the head."

@nonsssssss exclaimed:

"Huge. That's good money for her."

@DaRealFreeMan said:

"EA Sports selects the most strangest songs for its soundtracks."

@elle_eulaliah shared:

"Your people will always find you."

@ZThePopye added:

"This song sucks, honestly. But I am happy for her. That is a lot of money in her bank account.

