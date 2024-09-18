Rapper Duncan announced that his much-anticipated album Incwadi Yezono will be dropping soon

The album announcement comes after Duncan claimed victory over his diss battle with Big Zulu

Fans of the muso are amped up about this release and are saying he will be changing the game

Duncan has announced that he will be dropping a new album. The rapper is currently on everyone's lips, recently following his fire diss track aimed at Big Zulu.

When will Duncan's album drop?

Taking to Twitter (X), Duncan revealed that his album Incwadi Yezono (translated to The Book Of Sin) will be dropping on 4 October. He shared the album cover, which befits the title.

The album announcement came at the right time for Duncan since he seemingly claimed victory with his response diss track After Tears aimed at Big Zulu.

Fans excited for the album

Fans of the Durban rapper took to the comment section to express excitement and anxiously await the drop.

@sphiwe_goodwill added:

"Now you are talking KING."

@NdlovuVincentia praised:

"Phakama Duncan, he is one of your own."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"We are waiting King. The book of sin."

@Ntwazkin shared:

"Let’s go🔥"

@Cheez__sa expressed:

"Finally😮‍💨💯 Cishe ngayiduba le Album."

@BricorOuttaHere shared:

"Please don't forget to put another diss track, just to finish him off!"

@Zkingsa stated:

"The game about to change😭😭. The pen game about to make some… straight."

@AdvMagadze added:

"You remember your 2014 Album, Street Government? Hopefully it will be something near that level."

@Lonely_KasiBoii responded:

"Sbonge Maguluva. We've been waiting for this album for more than 5 years, asithembe it won't disappoint."

Duncan's diss track After Tears climbs to number 1

In a previous report from Briefly News, Duncan's diss track After Tears went to the number one spot on the Apple Music charts recently. The music video caused a lot of buzz on social media, as Duncan took very heated shots at Big Zulu, saying he buried him.

Fans celebrated Duncan's success, many saying he only achieved this because of Big Zulu.

