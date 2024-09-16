Duncan's diss track After Tears has clinched the number one spot on the Apple Music charts

The music video had people buzzing as Duncan took very heated shots at Big Zulu, saying he buried him

South Africans celebrated Duncan's success, with many saying he only achieved this because of Big Zulu

Duncan ripped into Big Zulu in his heated diss track After Tears. The rapper pulls no punches in the song, and the music video is as scorching as the lyrics.

Duncan's 'After Tears' music video aimed at Big Zulu goes to number 1. Image: @duncanskuva on Instagram/Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Duncan celebrates landing no.1 spot

Durban rapper Duncan delivered a heated response to Big Zulu's diss track 200 Bars and titled it After Tears. The song went to number one on the Apple Music charts, marking a victory on his side.

He then released a music video to accompany the song. In it, he seemingly buries Big Zulu, and they hold an after-tears. On X, Duncan wrote.

"Number 1. Thank you. After Tears Music video out on YouTube."

When Big Zulu dropped his song, Duncan said he sucks, and Mzansi needed to be honest: "Here in South Africa, you guys are not honest. You are scared of Big Zulu. This diss track sucks, guys. We need to be honest for once, please."

Mzansi responds to Duncan's post

The music video clip on YouTube had tongues wagging as Duncan went in on Big Zulu. However, South Africans were divided, with some celebrating Duncan's success while others said he only achieved this because of Big Zulu.

@VITO_G_Wagon said:

"You must specifically Thank BIG ZULU."

@StillMwa hailed:

"You really cooked here."

@FootballStage_1 replied:

"He is not coming back."

@njaps12 responded:

"I don't think there's anyone who will take you on a beef anytime soon. Big Zulu is really catching hands."

@mshengu said:

"You literally buried him."

@AngeloSeaka stated:

"Well deserved my g, well deserved...Ke HipHop dwag."

@HandsomeSkelm joked:

"Thanks for laying him to rest."

Emtee drags Big Zulu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee responded to Big Zulu's diss track, 200 Bars, with a heated clapback.

Big Zulu's track ruffled Emtee's feathers as he ranted on social media. After reading Emtee's heated response to Big Zulu's diss track, many netizens laughed.

