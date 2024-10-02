A South African gent shared that he once gave a straight Zulu man a chance, and things did not end well

The guy, Petty, posted receipts where his boyfriend admitted to using him as a rebound and placeholder

Social media users had mixed feelings about the scenario and shared their thoughts in the comments

A gay man, Petty, decided to give a heterosexual Zulu man a chance to date him, but things went sour quickly.

A Mzansi gent shared that things turned sour after giving a straight Zulu man a chance. Image: @phethani_r

It turned out that the straight man was not looking for love but someone who could comfort him during his break-up with his girlfriend.

SA reacts to gent being dumped by straight Zulu man

Gay men have voiced out how straight men in relationships run to them when they are not satisfied with their women. This is also portrayed in the South African hit Netflix series, Blood Legacy where a married man is happier with his secret boyfriend.

Petty shared his sour experience with the straight Zulu man who broke up with him via text message:

"No, my guy, it's chai; I'm straight. I only dated you because of how you look. You reminded me of my girl; now she's back, so hallaa."

Petty captioned his clip:

"POV: You decided to give a straight Zulu guy a chance."

Mzansi reacts to gent giving Zulu guy a chance

Social media users had mixed reactions and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Melez was stunned:

"My eyebrows are literally sitting on my forehead, like what?"

@Tshego Masinga failed to un derstand the scenario:

"My jaw is in Antarctica."

@Nicholas shared:

"I warned you, didn't I?"

@katlo Basalumi shared their experience:

"My ex did this to me, and he was closeted, and I told his family and girlfriend, and they broke up."

@Rue.thendoh was floored:

"Omg, who is this diva?"

@K did not trust the Zulu gent:

"There's no way you reminded him of his girlfriend, that man is lying."

@Lesego makinita was amazed:

"I screamed."

@David Boikanyo was dizzy:

"I don't know if I should cry for you or cry for the 'girlfriend'. I think you're the winner here."

Gent mad at wife after side chick ignores him

Briefly News also reported that a gent on TikTok dusted Mzansi with his hilarious roleplay of a cheating husband when his side chick went AWOL. Khaya Magudulela has been nailing the role in all of his viral videos and received a lot of positive engagement.

Social media users were impressed with his performance and shared their thoughts in the comments.

