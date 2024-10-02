A gent on TikTok dusted Mzansi with his hilarious roleplay of a cheating husband when his side chick went AWOL

Khaya Magudulela has been nailing the role in all of his viral videos and received a lot of positive engagement

Social media users were impressed with his performance and shared their thoughts in the comments

The gent shared his convincing version of a distressed husband when his mistress stopped entertaining him.

A South African man floored Mzansi when he lashed out at his wife after being ignored by his mistress. Image: @khayamagudulela

Magudulela portrayed the character well, as he lashes out at his wife and shows hints of anger.

Gent mad at wife after side chick ignores him

People cheat on their partners for different reasons. Some people are unsatisfied with their relationships and would rather sneak around than face the criticism of being single.

A Mzansi gent shared his best performance as a distressed husband after his side chick stopped entertaining him. Khaya Magudulela does the obvious and lashes out at his wife, holding his rage in his jaw as he bites his teeth and clinches his fist.

Magudulela shared his hilarious and relatable clip with the caption:

"POV: Married men when their side chick is not entertaining them."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to cheating husband ignored by side chick

Social media users were floored by Magudulela's accurate portrayal of a husband in distress:

@zazamolf advised women to cheat, too:

"That's why, as a married woman, you must have a side man; life becomes sweet."

@nessahbbaby shared what cheating husbands do after their side chicks stop entertaining them:

"They even start to post their family."

@noks_khanyile commented:

"Shame married men need all the support they can get."

@ was stunned by a wife's request:

"His wife once called me asking me to forgive him. I was shocked!"

@Zoey_Zodwa new a man who behaved similarly:

"My father. The mood in the house depends on the side. Yesterday, he said he got punctured and slept in the car the whole night, but, no man, he came back in the morning very cheerful."

@_khanyz shared:

"I am afraid of getting married. These men are the most single men."

@Mendy Z. Shozi pointed out:

"The wife could say, 'Have a good day, darling' and he would probably."

@NoloM wrote:

"My ex used to swear at me on Facebook."

SA pained by wife begging husband’s mistress for favour

Briefly News also reported that a lady on TikTok baffled Mzansi when she shared a WhatsApp message from a wife begging her husband's side chick for a favour. The lady could not bear to see her children suffer any more and humbled herself to her partner's mistress to please beg her man to take care of his children.

Social media users were pained by the wife's pained by the woman's situation and shared their thoughts in the comments.

