A lady on TikTok baffled Mzansi when she shared a WhatsApp message from a wife begging her husband's side chick for a favour

The lady could not bear to see her children suffer any more and humbled herself to her partner's mistress to please beg her man to take care of his children

Social media users were pained by the wife's pained by the woman's situation and shared their thoughts in the comments

A desperate wife reached out to her husband's mistress and humbled herself before her as she asked for a favour.

Mzansi was pained after seeing texts between a wife and her husband's mistress. Image: @lebonkie3

Mahlatsi begged her man's side chick to beg him to care for his children by paying their school fees and buying them food.

Mzansi pained by wife begging husband's mistress

It is trendy for marriages to break after infidelity, and it is common for the other person to stay in the union even after their spouse has betrayed them and their vows. In most cases, the couple will try to fix things, but the lack of trust flushes their marriage down the drain.

After love has been lost between the once inseparable couple, things become much trickier when they have children compared to when it was just them in the relationship where they could easily part ways. During a nasty break-up between parents, the children suffer the most.

The world they've known crumbles, and they experience the pain felt by the parent who stays behind with them as the other lives on. A desperate wife, Mahlatsi knew her husband's dirty little secret and made sure to keep her number.

The emotionally bruised lady humbled herself to her husband's mistress and begged her for help. She asked her to beg her boyfriend to please help out with the children by paying their school fees and helping out with some groceries:

"Hey, good morning. Please don't block me; hear me out. It's Mahlatsi, Mike's wife, and I'm contacting you because I know you are Mike's girlfriend. Okay, whenever you meet, or he calls you, can you please tell him about the kids' school fees and groceries? This is coming from a heartbroken mom. I know you're not heartless. Please talk to him for me."

Mzansi reacts to wife asking husband's mistress for favour

Social media users were pained by a wife having to beg her husband's side chick for help and commented:

@Hle was outraged:

"For a mother to humble herself like this, my goodness."

@boitumeloramogale rebuked the unfortunate spirit of infidility:

"May such men never locate me."

@Uppity South African ❤️🇿🇦 shared:

"Everyday I’m reminded that being single is not that bad, yes it’s lonely but this? I’m thanks."

