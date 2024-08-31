A woman on TikTok exposed her deadbeat baby daddy, who many other ladies in Mzansi recognised

The mom of one boy shaded the absent father in a viral post and explained that he thrived on making excuses

Social media users knew the man as a famous South African serial cheater and deadbeat

A mother on TikTok shaded her baby daddy for not being a present parent. She exposed the deadbeat dad in a viral video that many Mzansi women claimed to have seen before.

The gent is notoriously known for being a serial cheater and deadbeat father who generates an ocean of excuses when he needs to be a present parent.

Woman shades deadbeat baby daddy

Single parents struggle with co-parenting, especially when the other parent refuses to cooperate. There has been a rise in social media complaints about deadbeat fathers.

A woman on TikTok participated in a viral trend where she shaded her useless baby daddy. The lady found out through a thread of comments that her ex-man is a serial cheater and a deadbeat father to his children.

The women agreed that he generates an ocean of excuses whenever he needs to become a parent. The mom of one shared her post with the caption:

“Posting for awareness: A true deadbeat that always has excuses.”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to the exposing of deadbeat father

Social media users were stunned by the man’s vile behaviour and shared their thoughts:

@Missy shared:

"Tell me why one of my friends found out that her man is a dad through this trend."

@Zee had seen the guy in other TikTok clips:

"Omg, you're the second person to post him."

@KARI!! recognised the deadbeat:

"Wena ,your baby daddy is father Abraham, I've seen like 2 other videos."

@Lihle Senene was baffled:

“Isn’t this the same guy who was posted by another baby mama, and other women commented?"

@Sino felt safe and happy:

"What a time to be single, we have no stress of no one being posted as a deadbeat."

